Olympian Joannie Rochette, recent med school grad, to work at long-term care home

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Recent medical school graduate and 2010 Olympic medalist Joannie Rochette, seen here on May 28, 2015, says she will be working at Quebec's long-term care homes hit hard by COVID-19.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Former Canadian figure skater and Olympic medalist Joannie Rochette will be working at Quebec’s long-term care homes hit hard by COVID-19.

Rochette, who competed for Canada at the Turin 2006 and Vancouver 2010 Olympic Games — winning an individual bronze at the latter — received her medical degree Friday from McGill University and said she’d be deploying soon.

Rochette, 34, had discussed the end of her studies with The Canadian Press in mid-February, on the 10th anniversary of the Vancouver Olympics.

In response to a message of thanks from Quebec Premier François Legault, Rochette wrote on her Twitter account Sunday it was only natural to respond to the Premier’s frequent call for help at short-staffed nursing homes.

“I’m just one of hundreds of graduates to get into the action,” Rochette wrote, adding she’d be one of thousands already committed to the COVID-19 fight.

On Saturday, Rochette told the French-language all-sports network RDS that while she’s perhaps a little fearful for her health, she’s more afraid about the lack of staff at long-term care homes.

Rochette, of Île-Dupas, Que., inspired the entire country when she won a medal in Vancouver after her mother, Therese, 55, died of a heart attack just two days before the start of the competition.

Related topics

