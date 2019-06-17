 Skip to main content

Sports Olympic marathon runner-up Eunice Kirwa banned four years for doping

Monaco
The Canadian Press
Bahrain's Eunice Kirwa celebrates after finishing second of the Women's Marathon during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Sambodromo in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 14, 2016.

Olympic marathon silver medallist Eunice Kirwa has been banned for four years for doping.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says Kirwa’s ban will end on May 7, 2023, when she will be 38.

Kirwa, who was born in Kenya but switched nationality and represented Bahrain at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will keep her silver medal because the AIU disqualified only her results from April 1-May 7.

In Rio, Kirwa was second behind Jemima Sumgong of Kenya, who has since been caught doping and lying to investigators.

Both Kirwa and Sumgong, is serving an eight-year ban but has retained her Olympic title, were caught using EPO.

Kirwa’s younger brother, marathon runner Felix Kirwa, was also banned this month for nine months. He tested positive for strychnine.

