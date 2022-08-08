The Canadian Press

Hollie Naughton, who became the first Canadian woman to ever climb the medal podium in squash at the Commonwealth Games, will carry Canada’s flag in the closing ceremony.

Naughton captured silver last week.

Canada finished the Games with 92 medals, including 26 gold. Both totals were third best out of 72 nations. Australia led the medal table with 178, including 67 gold, ahead of England with 176 medals and 57 gold.

Fifteen-year-old swimmer Summer McIntosh was Canada’s top performer — winning two gold, three silver and one bronze.

Michelle Li won Canada’s final medal, a silver in badminton on Monday, hours before the closing ceremony.

Naughton, who began playing squash at age seven, is a three-time Canadian Women’s Open champion. She was part of the Canadian squad that won team silver at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.