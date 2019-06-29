 Skip to main content

Sports Prat guides One Bad Boy to victory in Queen’s Plate

Prat guides One Bad Boy to victory in Queen's Plate

Dan Ralph
Toronto
The Canadian Press
One Bad Boy, right, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, runs the 160th Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack, in Toronto on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

One Bad Boy held off co-favourite Avie’s Flatter to win the 160th running of the Queen’s Plate on Saturday at Woodbine Racetrack.

Jockey Flavien Prat, who rode Kentucky Derby winner Country House in May, guided 7/2 pick One Bad Boy to victory in 2:02.98 in the 1/4-mile event on Woodbine’s Tapeta course.

The $1-million Queen’s Plate is North America’s oldest annually run race and the first leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.

Avie’s Flatter was second in the 14-horse field while Tone Broke, a 13/1 pick, survived a stewards inquiry to remain third.

The second Triple Crown event will be the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on July 23 at Fort Erie Racetrack.

Wando was Canada’s last Triple Crown winner, achieving the feat in 2003.

