Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin before facing the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL game in Inglewood, Calif, on Sept. 8, 2021.John McCoy/The Associated Press

In the hours after Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, a brief period of disorientation was permitted.

The sort of people who pronounce about sports on social media wondered aloud ‘Oh, the humanity’ and ‘Whither football?’

One of them, Skip Bayless, got the tone wrong. Bayless is a 71-year-old human leaf blower on Fox Sports. He makes his living yelling disingenuously about things. One of his go-to moves is arguing that basketball star LeBron James isn’t actually good.

On Monday night, Bayless had the not-exactly-outrageous thought that the Buffalo-Cincinnati game Hamlin collapsed in the midst of would have to be played at some point.

But this was no time for discussion. It was a time for keening. Not a huge fan of his in the first place, the Internet fell on Bayless like a sack of hammers.

Bayless has been working this shtick for a long time. But this was bad. How bad? By Tuesday, Bayless had become a LeBron James fan.

You laugh, but it’s worked so far. He still has a job.

If you hadn’t paid any attention to how the NFL operates, you could be forgiven for thinking on Monday that things were changing. Maybe this organic conversation bubbling up about violence in entertainment signalled some change of direction.

But that’s not what anybody wanted from the discussion, much less the people leading it.

A lot of people picked up on a tweet from former player and current commentator Ryan Clark: “The next snap of a football will be one of the scariest snaps we have ever watched.”

The key word in there isn’t “scariest.” It’s “watched.”

People don’t want a humanized football or a risk-free football. They want the football they’ve got, but capable of performing the rituals of tragedy. Get on your knees and pray. Cry in your brother’s arms. This is the newly sensitive football. That sensitivity still requires violence.

If tragedy is inevitable, then as much pathos as possible should be wrung from it. Hamlin’s health emergency gave America a chance to come together and grieve. That’s something they don’t do any more. Based on the coverage that followed, they liked it.

You know what comes next. The 24-year-old Buffalo safety is reportedly making small steps to recovery. Every time the Bills play from this point on, we’ll hear how they’re doing it for Damar. If they win the Super Bowl, it will be Damar that made it possible.

Eventually, God willing, Hamlin will be well enough to return to salute the crowd at a game. That’s the final scene of the Netflix movie. Fade to black.

What happens to Hamlin after that? I suspect that having a cardiac arrest in your 20s does not augur well for your long-term health, but no one will want to have that conversation. Too depressing. Too far off in the future. There will be other tragedies to mourn.

What will the lesson be? It isn’t that you can die playing football. It’s that if you’re a good person, bad things have nice endings.

Standing above this all pulling the emotional strings is the NFL. Credit where it’s due – we have just witnessed one of the great feats of crisis PR in entertainment history.

Five days ago, the NFL’s business nearly killed a guy on live TV. The league has somehow come out of it looking prudent and paternal.

The first brilliant stroke was calling off the game that night. A lot of people gave the league heat for seeming to want to carry on, but those complaints didn’t stick. Even the change of tack leans in the NFL’s favour. ‘See? It knows when it’s wrong.’

The second stroke was delaying the replay of the game the next day. ‘See? It wants to make sure it makes the right decision.’

The third was cancelling the game outright. ‘See? It doesn’t just care about money. It cares about people, too.’

Doing it this way, in steps, gives the impression of wisdom. It also creates an exciting set of new possibilities heading into the playoffs. It’s that rare thing in game theory – a lose/win.

How much would you bet against the proposition that this weekend’s schedule of NFL games will be the most-watched regular-season slate in U.S. sports history? Because I’ll take that bet.

Buffalo and Cincinnati sit second and third, respectively, in the AFC rankings. Erasing last week’s game between them creates a set of unique scenarios. Without getting too deep into the permutations, there is a decent chance that the AFC championship game – the prelude to the Super Bowl – will be played at a neutral site as a result. That way no one is unfairly advantaged by the cancelled game.

Let me guess? It’ll be at one of the league’s new multibillion-dollar barns in a top-three media market that does not have a team in the playoffs. If Buffalo’s in it, the Bills become that city’s team for a weekend (‘Do it for Damar’). If they win, they’re America’s team. And if the NFL plays this just right, maybe they become the world’s team, too.

You don’t have to believe the people who run the NFL wish harm on anyone in order to find the whole thing incredibly cynical. Another conversation no one wants to have.

All that matters is that people watch, and they will. Not because they’re ghoulish. But because in a country as fractious as America, no one will miss a chance to feel connected to others by suffering and redemption. People will do or pay just about anything to feel that way.

The NFL may not yet be able to manufacture that feeling. But it knows how to commodify it when it’s presented to it.