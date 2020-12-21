 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Ontario and Manitoba cancel provincial curling championships

Gregory Strong
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario and Manitoba followed Northern Ontario’s lead on Monday by cancelling their respective provincial curling championships.

Ontario declared that last season’s winners would represent the province at the national championships in the Calgary bubble later this season. Team John Epping will play for Ontario at the Tim Hortons Brier and Team Rachel Homan will wear Ontario colours at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Teams will compete in a bubble setting at Markin MacPhail Centre. Dates haven’t been finalized but the Scotties is expected to begin around Feb. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

“It will be a different Scotties for sure but we’re so excited to be able to represent Ontario,” Homan said. “We’re thankful that we’re able to go and represent and hopefully do Ontario proud.”

Manitoba announced its playdowns were cancelled Monday but did not immediately state its team picks for nationals. Northern Ontario cancelled its playdowns earlier this month.

Team Brad Jacobs will return to the Brier and Team Krysta Burns accepted an invite from the Northern Ontario Curling Association to compete at the Scotties after Team Krista McCarville declined.

McCarville cited travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and work commitments for the decision. Burns, who dropped a 6-5 decision to McCarville in the 2020 provincial final, was next in line as the finalist.

“I think all of us were completely shocked,” Burns said of the opportunity. “We had never even really considered it as a possibility. So when it came through, we were just like, ‘OK, let’s pinch ourselves here.”’

The national women’s championship will be the first of six competitions to be held in a hub on the grounds of Canada Olympic Park. The Scotties will be followed by the Brier, the Canadian mixed doubles championship, the world men’s playdowns and then two Grand Slam events.

Burns finished third at the 2017 Canadian U21 junior championship. She also won a U Sports title with Laurentian University that year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Being there and getting to represent where you’re from, it makes the whole opportunity mean a lot more,” Burns told The Canadian Press from Sudbury, Ont. “I know it’s going to be something we’re never going to forget.”

Her team includes lead Amanda Gates, second Sara Guy and third Megan Smith. Gates has played at the Scotties on three occasions, most recently in 2018 with Team Tracy Fleury.

The 16-team fields at the Scotties and Tim Hortons Brier are primarily filled with winners from provincial and territorial playdowns that are traditionally held in January and February. Many of those events remain on the calendar but they appear to be on uncertain ground due to the pandemic.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies