 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Ontario skip Epping opens with win over defending champion Koe at Brier

Kingston, Ontario
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Team Canada skip Kevin Koe, bottom middle, calls the sweep as Ontario's skip John Epping, middle top, looks on at the Brier in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s John Epping defeated Canada’s Kevin Koe 5-3 in the opening draw at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Koe tried a triple takeout with his final throw in the 10th end but left an Ontario stone by the button for the steal of one.

Koe, who threw just 70 per cent in the opener, is looking to become the first skip to win the Brier on five occasions.

Story continues below advertisement

Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador beat Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson 8-4 and British Columbia’s Steve Laycock topped Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 6-4.

Nova Scotia’s Jamie Murphy dumped Quebec’s Alek Bedard 10-3 in the other early game.

Draw 2 of the preliminary round-robin was scheduled for Saturday night at the Leon’s Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2020.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies