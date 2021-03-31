 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Organizers announce formation of 14-team pro North American Rugby League

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Canadian Press

A new professional rugby league circuit is set to kick off this summer in North America.

Organizers of the North American Rugby League say play will begin in June with 12 American teams. Two Canadian franchises, in Toronto and Ottawa, are slated to join in 2022.

The Toronto team will be known as the Wolfpack but will be a separate entity from the franchise that collapsed last year after standing down in July from England’s Super League due to financial problems.

Story continues below advertisement

A private group has purchased the intellectual property of the Wolfpack, whose bid to re-enter the Super League in 2022 under new ownership was voted down in November.

“They want to give the city back the team that was there but put it back in a way where it’s going to last,” Gary Sloane, the NARL’s chief commercial officer, said in an interview from England.

The other Canadian franchise will be the Ottawa Aces, who are slated to join the third tier of English rugby league next year. Ottawa president Eric Perez said the Aces could field teams in both the North American and English leagues.

“I’m not guaranteeing that’s going to happen. But we’re going to be 100 per cent in the NARL,” Perez, a long-time rugby league enthusiast who founded the Wolfpack before establishing his own team in Ottawa, said in an interview. “COVID pending, we’ll be in the RFL (England’s Rugby Football League), but obviously COVID is a major factor. in that.”

The NARL will play rugby league, the 13-player rugby code that is mainly played in England, Australia and New Zealand, along with some presence in France and the Pacific Islands. Major League Rugby, a 12-team North American circuit in its fourth year with the Toronto Arrows the lone Canadian entry, plays rugby union – the more popular 15-player version of the game that is featured every four years in the Rugby World Cup.

The NARL’s East Coast Conference will comprise of the Atlanta Rhinos, Boston Thirteens, Brooklyn Kings, Cleveland Rugby League, New York Rugby League and Washington Cavalry. The Canadian teams will join the East in 2022.

The West Coast Conference will feature the Austin Armadillos, Las Vegas Blackjacks, Phoenix Venom, Portland Loggers, San Diego Swell and San Francisco Rush.

Story continues below advertisement

NARL organizers say the first round of U.S. competition will start June 19 in Brooklyn and June 20 in Las Vegas. Games will continue to be played in one stadium on one day this season with no fans due to COVID-19.

The teams will play a 20-game schedule during the shortened 2021 campaign.

Due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, the Canadian teams won’t join in 2021. Instead Toronto and Ottawa are working on meeting in a “Canada Cup” on home soil, possibly in August.

Perez said while there are different ownership groups, league organizers will hold an small ownership stake in some teams.

Sloane said those behind the league itself include a private group which plans to operate at arm’s length. Perez described the backers as “very solid.”

As for the teams themselves, Sloane said many former and current players are involved in the operation, citing U.S. rugby league internationals Mark Offerdahl, Nick Newlin and Ryan Burroughs, a former Wolfpack player.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re just generally good guys who want to do the right thing with the game and have a business partner behind them that’s helping guide them from that point of view.” said Sloane.

Sloane said those behind the Wolfpack are “a private set of investors” mostly from the U.S. but including a Canadian.

“They’re trying to do everything from scratch,” he said. “They’re trying to put their front office and back office together at the moment.”

“It’s a totally new formation,” he added, “Nothing to do with the previous (owners) … They’re in their infancy. We’re going to have to work very hard with them over the next couple of months to get them where they need to be to be ready to play the Canada Cup competition with Ottawa.”

An e-mail to the new Wolfpack referred all queries to Sloane.

The NARL will have a salary cap, which “is never going to get out of hand,” said Sloane. Just how much teams can spend for Season 1 will be announced in the next week or so.

Story continues below advertisement

Sloane says his background comes from the commercial side of soccer.

“What I like about rugby is it hasn’t been ruined by finance, as some sports have,” he said. “It’s very ground. The people within it are very wholesome, very grounded.

NARL games will be broadcast via the SportsFlick online streaming service.

Bob Jowett, chairman of the Canada Rugby League Association, said the NARL has his group’s support given a condition of teams joining the new league is supporting grassroots development.

“The formation of a North American professional rugby league competition has long been discussed and is considered to be a key progression for the sport,” he said.

Perez said while the new league will feature international players, it will have a “major focus” on domestic talent. That will mean a steep learning curve given how few North Americans currently play the game.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies