Ottawa Aces add French front-rower Clement Boyer to inaugural 2021 roster

The Ottawa Aces have added French front-rower Clement Boyer to their inaugural 2021 roster.

The 26-year-old has spent the bulk of his career with Toulouse Olympique, making more than 110 appearances since joining in 2012. He also had stints with Halifax and Racing Club Albi XIII.

“Clement has proved over the years all his abilities with Toulouse,” Ottawa coach Laurent Frayssinous said in a statement. “He’ll bring to the team his toughness, his work ethic, his skills and his experience.”

Boyer is the 14th player signed by the Aces, who are slated to begin play in England’s third-tier League 1 next year.