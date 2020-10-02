 Skip to main content
Ottawa Aces add Sheffeld Eagles Hall of Famer Jack Howieson as assistant coach

The Canadian Press
Jack Howieson, a former head coach with Hemel Stags, has joined the Ottawa Aces as assistant coach.

As a player, the former Scottish international prop started his career with the Stags before spending 13 years with the Sheffield Eagles and captained the team before retiring in 2013 and being inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

He made more than 270 appearances for the Eagles, winning the League 1 grand final in 2006 and Championship grand final in 2012. He earned 11 caps for Scotland between 2003 and ’12 and was a member of the 2008 Scottish World Cup squad.

The 39-year-old Howieson returned to Hemel in 2018 as head coach before joining the Dewsbury Rams as assistant coach this year.

Ottawa, which used to be the Hemel franchise before relocating to Canada, is set to begin play next year in the third-tier League 1.

“Jack has got great knowledge about the competition and the players,” Aces head coach Frayssinous said in a statement. “He is a competitor, has got a great work ethic and his experience will bring a lot to the players and the club.”

