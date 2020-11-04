 Skip to main content

Ottawa cyclist Michael Woods finishes second in 14th stage of Spanish Vuelta

ORENSE, Spain
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Belgium's Tim Wellens, right, sprints with Canada's Michael Woods as they arrive to the finish line of the 14th stage of the 2020 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain on Nov. 4, 2020.

MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP/Getty Images

Ottawa cyclist Michael Woods finished second in Wednesday’s 14th stage of the Spanish Vuelta.

Woods narrowly missed his second stage win of the event, finishing just behind Tim Wellens.

Woods has had some big performances at the prestigious multi-stage race, winning the seventh stage and finishing second in the sixth. Wednesday’s result moved him up one spot to 27th in the overall classification.

Story continues below advertisement

Wellens won his second stage, with defending champion Primoz Roglic keeping his overall lead over Richard Carapaz.

Wellens, who had also won the fifth leg, sprinted to victory ahead of Woods and Zdenek Stybar in an unusually fast 14th stage that took riders 204 kilometres through hilly Galician terrain.

Wellens, the Belgian rider of team Lotto Soudal, dominated on the uphill finish after staying in the breakaway group for most of the stage.

“It was not easy to win. There was a big fight to get in the breakaway and then all my companions were really strong riders,” Wellens said. “I knew I had to be in the front position in the last corner. I felt Woods coming but the finish line was there and I crossed it first. I knew today suited me very well. Everything was perfect.”

The overall leaders finished together in the peloton, crossing the line almost four minutes behind Wellens. Slovenian rider Roglic maintained a 39-second lead over Carapaz entering the final stages of the three-week race. Hugh Carthy stayed third, 47 seconds off the pace.

“It was quite a fast and hard stage all the way to the finish line,” Roglic said. “It was again a good day for us.”

Montreal’s James Piccoli was 84th in Wednesday’s stage to move up seven spots to 115th overall.

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday’s 15th stage will be the longest of the Vuelta this year, taking riders 230 kilometres through a winding terrain that will favour escapes at the front.

The Vuelta is being held amid tight health restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will finish on Sunday in Madrid.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies