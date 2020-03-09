 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Ottawa’s new rugby league team to be known as the Aces

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Rugby balls sit at a Toronto Wolfpack practice on May 4, 2017. Eric Perez, Wolfpack co-founder, is heading a consortium that is moving a rugby league franchise to Ottawa.

The Canadian Press

Ottawa has a new team wearing red and black – rugby league’s Ottawa Aces.

Toronto Wolfpack co-founder Eric Perez unveiled details of his new franchise Monday in Ottawa. The Aces are slated to begin play in 2021 – out of TD Place Stadium – in England’s third-tier Betfred Championship League One.

“It’s Commonwealth Day so why not start a rugby team in Ottawa that plays in England,” Perez quipped at a news conference. “Seems like a good idea.”

Story continues below advertisement

That’s the same level the Wolfpack entered at in 2017. Three seasons later they had won promotion to the top-tier Super League.

“Our goal is to, one day, do what they did and make it to Super League,” Perez said. “We’ll do that with patience and hopefully with some homegrown talent as well. We’ll try and get that in as soon as possible.”

Perez’s consortium has partnered with the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG), which owns and operates the CFL Redblacks and OHL 67’s as well as managing the stadium/arena complex.

The club will wear red and black, like the CFL Redblacks. The 67’s wear red, black and white.

Perez and his ownership group bought the license to England’s Hemel Stags in September 2018, with a view to moving the franchise to Canada. He then negotiated a deal with the Rugby Football League, the sport’s governing body. to finalize the move.

“Today is about a new beginning and a new era for the club,” he said.

The Stags remain an amateur club, playing in England’s Southern Conference League.

Story continues below advertisement

Perez has assembled a 26-person ownership group in Ottawa. He calls it a “more of a communal thing” than Toronto, where David Argyle – an Australian-born Toronto-based entrepreneur – is the majority owner and clear signal-caller.

The Aces will start training camp in early December, likely in England. The season will start the end of February or early March. Because of the Canadian winter, the first home game will be the last week of March or first in April.

Rugby Football League chairman Simon Johnson said the Aces will bring a “vibrant new perspective to our great game.”

The 28-team RFL now has two franchises in Canada and two in France – in addition to 24 in England and Wales.

New York will likely be the next North American franchise. It’s believed a group is looking at taking part in cup competitions in 2021, with a view to joining the league in 2022.

Like Toronto, Ottawa will pay for visiting teams to get to North America.

Story continues below advertisement

Perez said he expects to announce a coach in five to six weeks, with player signings to start in June.

“There are a lot of players who are, on the back of Wolfpack, really really looking forward to trying to get on this roster as well. Because it’s an amazing opportunity for a player to come over here and play.”

Perez said the club will not spend all of the 1.8-million-pound ($3.2 million) salary cap. The team has started accepting $50 ticket deposits.

The club plans to form an academy to help develop Canadian talent. “There’s already a great base of athletes here,” said Perez.

Perez was the face of the Wolfpack in the first year but stepped back as Argyle took a more public role. While Perez expects to leave the Wolfpack’s board of directors, he retains a small ownership stake. He also plans to end a temporary front office role with struggling Bradford.

A graduate of York University, where the Toronto native earned a degree in business and society, he worked in university advertising with a few friends. That took him to England, where he looked to start up a similar venture.

Story continues below advertisement

He was taken by the lesser-known 13-man rugby code when he watched a Super League game on TV in 2010. Upon returning to Canada, he formed the Canada Rugby League Association.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies