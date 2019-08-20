 Skip to main content

Sports Overwatch League team Toronto Defiant to play home games at Roy Thomson Hall

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Overwatch League team Toronto Defiant to play home games at Roy Thomson Hall

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Long the home of more traditional forms of entertainment, Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall will also become an esports epicentre next year.

OverActive Media announced Tuesday that the Overwatch League’s Toronto Defiant will play its first four home matches at the concert hall as part of the 2020 season.

The “Spring Siege” April 18-19 will see the Defiant play host to the Atlanta Reign and the Washington Justice. Later, the Defiant will battle the New York Excelsior and the Paris Eternal during the “Summer Storm” Aug. 8-9.

Story continues below advertisement

Overwatch is a popular team-based first-person shooter developed by Blizzard Entertainment. The Defiant (1-6-7) are currently 18th in the 20-team league in stage 4 of the season.

Roy Thomson Hall is best known as the base of Toronto’s high culture scene, serving as the home for both the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and Toronto Mendelssohn Choir.

The saucer-shaped building has branched out of late, however. In addition to hosting the Defiant’s home games, it is featured prominently in the hit Amazon Prime show The Boys.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter