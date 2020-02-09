 Skip to main content

Sports

Own-goal denies Watford a win at Brighton in EPL

Brighton, England
The Associated Press
Watford's Craig Cathcart and Brighton and Hove Albion's Glenn Murray, center, battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England, Saturday Feb. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Watford conceded a late own-goal by defender Adrian Mariappa to draw 1-1 at fellow struggler Brighton and stay in the relegation zone of the English Premier League on Saturday.

The right back was under no pressure when he turned a cross from the right by Alireza Jahanbakhsh into his own net in the 78th minute, denying his team a victory that would have lifted it out of the bottom three.

Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Watford the lead in the 19th when he picked up a loose ball just inside Brighton’s half following an interception, surged forward, then smashed a rising shot into the far corner.

Brighton, which has won only one of its last 11 games, remained three points above West Ham and next-to-last Watford in the relegation zone. Watford is a point adrift of safety, but has played a game more than fourth-from-last Aston Villa.

