Sports Packers defence stuffs Bears as Green Bay beats Chicago 10-3

Barry Wilner
Chicago, Illinois, United States
The Associated Press
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 05: Adrian Amos #31 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after his interception during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Monsters of the Midway showed up for the NFL’s season opener. They were wearing gold, green and white.

In a defensive battle also marked by sloppy offence and penalties, the Packers used the Bears’ usual trademark, a staunch D, and just enough from Aaron Rodgers on Thursday night to kick off the league’s 100th season with a 10-3 victory over their archrivals.

A lack of action in the preseason clearly damaged both offences, and Rodgers at times looked uncomfortable in the attack designed by new coach Matt LaFleur. But he is a two-time league MVP, and he hit Jimmy Graham for the game’s only touchdown in the second quarter.

From there, it was an aggressive defence that would have made Vince Lombardi proud in the latest edition of the NFL’s longest rivalry, which the Packers lead 98-95-6. Green Bay has won 16 of the last 19 regular-season meetings, and Rodgers is 17-5.

Chicago’s defence hardly slacked, getting five sacks — tying the most it has had against Rodgers. But it could do little with the ball and the Packers had five sacks of Mitchell Trubisky, who never found his stride. Former Bears safety Adrian Amos picked off an end-zone pass into double coverage with 1:58 remaining, the only turnover of the contest.

Mason Crosby made a 39-yard field goal in the final period for Green Bay, while defending NFC North champion Chicago got a 38-yarder from Eddy Pineiro.

