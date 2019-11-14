 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Pageau scores hat trick as Senators beat Devils 4-2

Tom Canavan
Newark, New Jersey, United States
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes, right, slides into Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson. The Senators beat the Devils 4-2 on Nov. 13, 2019.

The Associated Press

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a hat trick, including the game-winning goal with 2:01 to play, and the Ottawa Senators rallied in the third period to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Mark Borowiechi tied the game with 6:30 to go in regulation, and Pageau got the game-winner when he put the rebound of a shot off the post by Nick Paul into an open net. He finished off his first regular-season hat trick with 26 seconds left with a shot into an empty net.

Pageau has eight goals in his last six games.

Story continues below advertisement

Craig Anderson made 21 saves for Ottawa, including a breakaway stop on Taylor Hall midway through the third period with the Devils ahead 2-1.

Will Butcher and Wayne Simmonds scored for New Jersey, which returned from a five-game road trip. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 21 shots.

Borowiecki tied the game 2-all with 6:30 left in the third period on a rising shot from the top of the left circle.

The winner came after Paul, who was stopped twice by Blackwood in the closing minutes, banged a shot off the post. Pageau had nothing but net to shoot at on the rebound.

Blackwood had made tremendous saves in close on Chris Tierney, Brady Tkachuk and Anthony Duclair late in the second and in the first half of the third period to keep New Jersey ahead 2-1.

The Devils took leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the first period on goals by Simmonds and Butcher.

Simmonds opened the scoring on a breakaway at 4:19. Miles Wood made the pass that sent him in alone on Anderson for his second goal in two games.

Story continues below advertisement

Pageau tied it at 14:54 with his ninth of the season. He got the rebound of a bad-angle shot by Connor Brown and stuffed it between Blackwood and the post.

Butcher restored the lead with 2:08 left in the period on a shot from the left dot that glanced off Anderson’s shoulder and into the top corner.

NOTES

Blackwood has started nine of the last 11 games for New Jersey. … The teams play two more times this season, both in Ottawa. … New Jersey D Sami Vatanen missed his second straight game with an upper body injury.

UP NEXT

Senators: Return to Ottawa to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Devils: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter