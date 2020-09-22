 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Pair of Canadians named to rugby sevens Dream Team

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadians Ghislaine Landry and Britt Benn have been named to the HSBC 2020 women’s rugby sevens Dream Team.

Landry, the Canadian captain, is the all-time leading scorer on the women’s sevens circuit with 1,356 points. The 32-year-old from Toronto scored 170 of those in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Benn, a 31-year-old from Napanee, Ont., has 335 career points on 67 tries.

Story continues below advertisement

The all-star team also includes American Kristi Kirshe, Australia’s Sharni Williams and New Zealand’s Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler and Tyla Nathan-Wong.

The men’s Dream Team consists of France’s Tavite Veredamu, Ireland’s Jordan Conroy, New Zealand’s Scott Curr, Fiji’s Napolioni Bolaca and Aminiasi Tuimaba, and South Africa’s J.C. Pretorius and Selvyn Davids.

New Zealand was previously announced as winner of both the men’s and women’s series.

The New Zealand men won three of the six events – including Vancouver – that took place before the season was shut down with four events remaining. South Africa was second and Fiji third in the standings.

The Canadian men, who finished third in Vancouver, were eighth.

The New Zealand women won four of five events, finishing ahead of Australia and Canada. The Canadian women finished second four times and third once.

Three events, including Langford, B.C., on the women’s circuit, were called off because of COVID-19.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies