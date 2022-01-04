Anton Lundell #15 of the Florida Panthers celebrates a third period goal by Lucas Carlsson #32 against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 4, 2022 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla.BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images

Patric Hornqvist scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped a season-high 47 shots and the Florida Panthers pushed their winning streak to four games by topping the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Joe Thornton got a history-making go-ahead goal late in the first period for Florida, which improved to 18-3-0 on home ice. Anthony Duclair, Ryan Lomberg and Lucas Carlsson also scored for Florida, and Brandon Montour had the second three-assist game of his career.

Johnny Gaudreau got his 14th goal of the season for Calgary, and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames, who led 2-1 early before the Panthers – now with 24 goals in their last four games – got rolling.

Carter Verhaeghe had two assists for Florida, which is now 19-0-0 when scoring at least four goals this season.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 39 shots for Calgary.

And for Thornton, a deflection – a power-play tip of a shot by Montour – late in the first period for a 3-2 Florida lead only added to his resume.

His first goal came on Dec. 3, 1997, and he has now scored in every calendar year since – 26 consecutive years and counting.

Thornton’s best calendar year for goals was 2001, when he scored 38. That was part of a 21-year run – 1999 through 2019 – in which he scored at least 12 goals annually. He had six in 2020, nine in 2021 and now has lit the lamp again in 2022.

Bobrovsky’s previous high this season for saves was 43. It was the fourth time in his career that he stopped at least 47 shots – and ended the game stopping the last 41 shots that he saw.