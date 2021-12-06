The Canada Summer Games opening ceremony in Winnipeg, on July 28, 2017. The Niagara 2021 Canada Summer Games have been postponed a year due to COVID-19. For the next two Canada Games, participants will be required to be vaccinated.The Canadian Press

Participants in the next two Canada Games will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Canada Games Council announced Monday.

Owing to the continuing global pandemic, all accredited participants from athletes, to coaches, to media members must receive and provide proof of up-to-date vaccines at least 14 days prior to their arrival at the 2022 Summer Games in Niagara Region and 2023 Winter Games in Prince Edward Island.

“The health and safety of all Canada Games participants and the people who live, work and play in the communities hosting the Games is of the utmost importance,” the CGC and Host Societies said in a statement.

The CGC said it will make accommodations for participants who are either ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, or have received an exemption on medical or religious grounds.

Spectators at both Games will be subject to the public health requirements and venue policies in the host communities.