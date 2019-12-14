Pascal Siakam has 30 points, 10 rebounds to lead Raptors 110-102 over Brooklyn

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) talks with guard Patrick McCaw (22) as forward Pascal Siakam (43) and centre Marc Gasol (33) look on during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Pascal Siakam had 30 points and 10 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors broke out of their slump with a 110-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

The Raptors’ victory ended a three-game home losing streak and was just their second victory in six games.

Norman Powell added 25 points for the Raptors (17-8), who were missing Fred VanVleet (knee contusion) for the third consecutive game. Marc Gasol had 17 points and 15 rebounds, both season highs. Kyle Lowry added 17 points, while Serge Ibaka had 12 points and 12 boards.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 24 points to lead the Nets (13-12), who gave up 29 points on 20 turnovers.

Three-point shooting, normally one of the Raptors’ strengths, had become a sore spot during the team’s recent slump. Second in the league through the first 19 games, Toronto’s three-point percentage plummeted from 40 per cent down to 27 per cent during the previous five games.

The Raptors appeared to end the slump in emphatic fashion, hitting their first seven shots from distance and going 9-for-12 in the first quarter, one shy of their franchise record for threes in a quarter. But their troubles returned — they shot just 5-for-28 from three over the final three quarters.

The Raptors led by as many as 16 points in the first half, but a sloppy stretch spanning the second and third quarters allowed the Nets to climb back to within two points and Toronto led 90-83 with one quarter left.

Five straight points from Powell had the Raptors up by 14 with 8:32 to play. The Nets pulled back to within eight, but when Powell scored on a fastbreak windmill dunk with 2:31 to play, the highlight-reel play had Toronto back up by 15 and it was game over.

Siakam had talked during the slump about the need to be more aggressive, and he definitely delivered Saturday. On one forceful play late in the third quarter, Siakam chased down Rodions Kurucs then grabbed the rebound off his own block, drawing delighted cheers from the Scotiabank Arena crowd.

The game was also a positive step for Lowry and Ibaka, who have struggled to refind their groove since returning from long injury layoffs. In Toronto’s 112-92 loss to the L.A. Clippers two nights earlier, Lowry missed all seven of his three-point attempts, and Lowry and Ibaka combined to shoot 1-for-15 from the field.

The Raptors have won an NBA-record 34 consecutive home games against Atlantic Division rivals, a win streak that stretches back to Nov. 10 of 2015. They’ve beaten the Nets in 16 of the last 17 meetings.

The Raptors spotted the Nets a 12-2 lead in the first 90 seconds Saturday, but rallied with a 15-4 run to take their first lead of the game midway through the first quarter. A three by Siakam would give Toronto a nine-point lead. The Raptors took a 38-31 advantage into the second.

Lowry’s three-pointer early in the second capped a 9-0 lead to put Toronto up by 16. But the Raptors then went cold. They made just two of their long-range shots in the frame, and allowed the Nets to creep back within four points. Toronto took a 65-60 lead into the halftime break.

The Raptors host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, then visit Detroit to face former coach Dwane Casey and the Pistons on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2019.