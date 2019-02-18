 Skip to main content

PEI's Suzanne Birt upsets defending champion Jennifer Jones at Scotties

PEI’s Suzanne Birt upsets defending champion Jennifer Jones at Scotties

Gregory Strong
SYDNEY, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Prince Edward Island skip Suzanne Birt releases a rock during a match against Team Canada at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Sydney, N.S. on Feb. 18, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Prince Edward Island’s Suzanne Birt upset Team Canada’s Jennifer Jones 8-6 on Monday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Birt, who’s making her 10th career appearance at the national women’s curling championship, scored a single in the 10th end when Jones’s final stone overcurled.

Jones scored a pair in the opening end before Birt posted three straight deuces. The teams exchanged singles after that until Birt gave up a steal of two in the eighth.

Both teams have 2-1 records in Pool B of the preliminary round.

Jones shares the all-time record with six Scotties titles. Birt’s best career Scotties result was a bronze medal in her first appearance in 2003.

Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day at Centre 200.

The top four teams from each pool will qualify for the championship round starting Thursday. The playoffs start Saturday and the final will be played Sunday.

