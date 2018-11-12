Pelicans hand Toronto Raptors first loss at home, only second defeat of season

Masai Ujiri was responsible for local reporters doing deep computer dives into college basketball databases back in 2016 when the then-general manager of the Toronto Raptors selected a 6-foot-9 string bean by the name of Pascal Siakam in the NBA draft.

Only the most fanatical of college basketball devotees had ever heard of the Cameroon native, who was plucked by the Raptors with the 27th pick out of New Mexico State, hardly a basketball powerhouse.

Today, that selection by Ujiri, who is now the team president, represents one of his most sublime draft choices ever.

Open this photo in gallery New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam battle for the ball during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Nov. 12, 2018. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

“Great pick, man – right?” enthused Raptors coach Nick Nurse on Monday before Toronto took the court at Scotiabank Arena to try to maintain their perfect home record against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The continued inspired play of the energetic power forward, whose game is best described as controlled mayhem, is one of the reasons why the Raptors have surged to their best start in franchise history.

“He’s fun to watch, because you don’t really know what’s going to happen” Nurse said. “I’m not sure we know or he knows or anybody knows.”

The Raptors' run of good fortune at home finally came to an end on Monday as they were unceremoniously dumped 126-110 by the Pelicans, Toronto’s first loss in eight home games this year and just their second setback of the season.

Toronto’s record dipped to 12-2 with the loss while the Pelicans improved to 7-6.

The Raptors struggled throughout with their shot and their defence was also suspect, never a good combination as the Pelicans were fully deserving of a 94-83 lead they carried into the fourth quarter.

The Pelicans were allowed to connect for more than 50 per cent of their shots for most of the night and were led in scoring by E’Twaun Moore, who soared for 30 points off 13 of 18 shooting.

Jrue Holiday contributed 29 points and 14 assists.

Toronto tantalized the hometown crowd when they cut the lead to six points at 96-90 on a Fred VanVleet corner three early in the fourth, but the Raptors' old bad habits once again came back to haunt them.

A bad Lorenzo Brown pass to no one in particular floated out of bounds for one Toronto turnover after a Darius Miller three had given the Pelicans an 11-point bulge at 101-90, never to look back.

Toronto was led by 22 points by Siakam while Kawhi Leonard had 20.

The Raptors had too many passengers in this one, including Kyle Lowry. Their normally proficient point guard couldn’t get anything going, finishing with four points after struggling to make just one of his 10 shots.

Before the game, Siakam was rewarded for his solid play so far this season by being named the Eastern Conference player of the week.

The ever-improving jumping jack had himself quite the run through three games, averaging an even 20 points in wins over Utah, Sacramento and New York while hitting on a blistering 72.4 per cent from the field and 98.3 from the free-throw line.

Heading into the New Orleans contest, Siakam’s 64.3 field goal success rate over all on the year was fourth highest in the league – and he can score with aplomb using both his left and right hand.

“He’s just at a whole other level of confidence,” Nurse said. “He’s always been an energy guy and with the ball he’s just exciting to watch.

“I think it’s fun and it gives us a whole other dimension.”

Coming off a career-best 23-point night on Saturday during a 128-112 victory over the Knicks, Siakam scored eight points in the opening frame Monday night but it was the Pelicans who surged to a 31-29 lead.

The Pelicans had far too many open looks in the quarter, connecting on 58.3 per cent (14 of 24) of their field goal attempts.

The Raptors were struggling with their long-distant attack as personified early in the second quarter when OG Anunoby air-balled a three. The Raptors had hit on just three of 15 from beyond the arch to that point and finished the half 7-for-23.

The Pelicans continued their energetic play at the offensive end, led by Moore, who poured in 17 of his points in the opening half where New Orleans captured a 66-61 lead.

While the Pelicans connected on 58 per cent rate (29-for-50) of their first-half shots, Toronto was held to just 40.4 per cent (21-for-52) from the floor despite 17 points from Serge Ibaka.

Toronto tied the game at 70-70 on a Siakam three early in the third, but the Pelicans responded nicely with a 9-0 run to restore their lead at 79-70.

The Pelicans would extend their lead to as many as 13 in the quarter before settling for a 94-83 lead heading into the fourth.