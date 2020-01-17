 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Piper Gilles, Paul Poirier rebound from unusual wardrobe malfunction to win short dance

Lori ewing
Mississauga
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Piper Gilles's hair gets caught in partner Paul Poirier's costume on Friday.

Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Piper Gilles leaned in to inspect one of the bottom buttons on Paul Poirier’s shirt on Friday, then pulled a silvery hair from the button.

“There’s still hair coming off his costume,” Gilles said with a laugh.

The country’s top ice dance team had just overcome an awkward wardrobe malfunction to win the short dance at the Canadian figure skating championships.

Story continues below advertisement

Their quickstep program went awry just seconds in when Gilles looped under Poirier’s arm and caught the top of her braided crown of hair in Poirier’s button. It took several seconds – with Gilles stuck, bent at the waist, her mouth agape in shock – for Poirier to unhook them.

“I even said ‘Should we stop?'“ Gilles said. “No, no, no.”

The duo went on to score 88.86 points, well ahead of Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, last year’s world junior champions, who were second with 77.26. Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus scored 75.83 to finish third.

Alicia Pineault of Montreal is the leader after the women’s short program.

Wardrobe malfunctions are a hazard in the glittery, gauzy, sequined sport of figure skating. Skaters have split pants and bared breasts. At the Pyeongchang Olympics, the strap on Gabriella Papadakis’s dress broke, exposing her breast. She and French partner Guillaume Cizeron won ice dance silver behind Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

Getting stuck, Gilles said, was a first for her.

“We’ve decided you can throw really anything at us after that,” said Gilles, a 28-year-old from Toronto. “Thank god we’ve got some random cues for how to pick up things.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Romance” was their cue word for that portion of the program.

“So we were ‘Romance! Romance! Romance!'“ Gilles said. “It’s great we have these cues but, god, it’s a laugh, that’s for sure.”

Gilles skated the program with a portion of her hair pulled loose.

“I had the whole pile flapping on the side on my head. Like, yup, it’s still there. How ridiculous do I look right now?” she laughed. “Because I was laughing about my hair, I don’t think I was so focused on my feet and I just let myself go on autopilot and let the training do its work.”

After competing in the shadows of Virtue and Moir for years, Gilles and Poirier, a 28-year-old from Unionville, Ont., are aiming for their first Canadian title. They’ve been runners-up four times, either to Virtue and Moir, or Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, who are taking the season off and could also retire.

In women’s singles earlier Friday, Pineault landed three triple jumps to score 63.15 points for her program to Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black.

Story continues below advertisement

“A year ago, I was in a wheelchair in the stands,” the 20-year-old from Montreal said.

She’d suffered a high ankle sprain just before leaving for last year’s Canadian championships, and tried to practise without success.

“It was really hard both physically and mentally trying to recover so quickly,” Pineault said. “I did it give a try but at the end of the day, time was missing.”

Madeline Schizas of Oakville, Ont., scored 60.66 points to come second, while world bronze medalist Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., struggled throughout her program to finish third (59.51).

Talking about her skate, Daleman said, “It was awful, it was not me or how I’ve been training. And I’m going to put it behind me and focus on [Saturday] and what I need to do, not focus on scores, not focus on placement, just focus on me and what I need to do.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 22-year-old Daleman has had a laundry list of ailments in the past couple of seasons, and sat out a good chunk of last season to deal with mental-health issues. She finished fifth at the Canadian championships last year, but was a late addition to the world team after proving fitness. She finished 11th at the world championships, her worst result in five years.

Daleman said last week she was dealing with pneumonia, and had missed a few weeks of training earlier in the season with an ankle injury.

It showed Friday, as she stumbled out of a jump and had difficulty reaching her blade with her hand on what would normally be a beautifully executed and routine layback spin.

“Strategy is I was just going into the skate doing what I know how to do, it’s been awhile for competition, but at the end of the day it’s no excuse, injury is no excuse, pneumonia is no excuse, I’m not going to be one of those people who’s going to blame it on something,” she said. “It was a bad skate, I’m an athlete, it happens and I’m going to put it behind me.”

The national event determines the team for the world championships in Montreal in March.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies