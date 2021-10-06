 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Sports

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Playoff payrolls: Two missing Dodgers nearly total Rays’ money

Ronald B:lum
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer walks back to the mound after giving up a solo home run to Houston Astros' Carlos Correa on May 26, 2021, in Houston.

The Associated Press

Two missing Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers, Trevor Bauer and Clayton Kershaw, earn nearly as much as the entire Tampa Bay Rays major league roster heading into the playoffs.

The defending champion Dodgers enter the post-season with more than three times the payroll of the Rays, the team they beat in last year’s World Series.

The Dodgers, who play St. Louis in Wednesday’s NL wild-card game, had a major league-high US$260.9-million payroll on Aug. 31, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball. The New York Yankees were a distant second at US$203.5-million.

Story continues below advertisement

A look at the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays, an improved team that just missed playoffs

AL East champion Tampa Bay, which awaits a Division Series against the Yankees or Boston Red Sox, was 26th at US$76.6-million. That is just US$7.6-million more than earned this year by Bauer and Kershaw, both unavailable to the Dodgers this week.

Bauer, the Dodgers’ highest-paid player at US$38-million, has been on paid administrative leave since July 2 under MLB’s joint domestic violence and sexual-assault policy. Bauer, through his representatives, has denied any wrongdoing.

Kershaw, third at US$31-million behind Bauer and fellow left-hander David Price (US$32-million), went on the injured list last weekend with left forearm discomfort.

Kevin Kiermaier, the Rays’ highest-paid player at US$11.67-million, earned less than seven Dodgers. He also trails reliever Kenley Jansen (US$20-million), right fielder Mookie Betts (US$18.7-million), left fielder A.J. Pollock (US$18-million) and centrefielder Cody Bellinger (US$16.1-million).

Los Angeles was followed among post-season teams by Houston, fifth at US$188.4-million; Boston, sixth at US$187-million; St. Louis, 10th at US$167.6-million; San Francisco, 11th at US$165.4-million; Atlanta, 14th at US$149.4-million; the Chicago White Sox, 15th at US$141.5-million; and Milwaukee, 19th at US$105.2-million.

Among luxury tax payrolls, the Dodgers led at US$284.4-million and are on track to pay about US$14.9-million for exceeding the US$210-million threshold.

San Diego, which failed to reach the playoffs, is the only other team over the threshold at US$215.6-million and is on track to pay about US$1.1-million in luxury taxes.

Story continues below advertisement

Final figures will include earned bonuses and will be calculated in December.

Philadelphia and the Yankees were at about US$208-million each.

Luxury tax payrolls use the average annual values of contracts and include about US$15-million a team in benefits and extended benefits plus a US$1.5-million per club COVID-19 credit.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies