Open this photo in gallery: Poker champion Daniel NegreanuPhoto illustration The Globe and Mail. Source photo GGPoker/Handout

Playing poker might seem like an odd career choice for a self-described introvert, but Daniel Negreanu has often defied expectations. Since winning his first World Series of Poker bracelet in his early 20s, earning the nickname Kid Poker, the Toronto-born champ, 49, has revelled in the spotlight. Now living on the outskirts of Las Vegas with his wife, Amanda, Negreanu will be back in Toronto next week to take part in the first World Series of Poker Circuit event in the city, at the Great Canadian Casino Resort. He took our call as a good introvert would, recharging on his couch at home accompanied by his Yorkshire terriers, Rocky and Apollo, looking out at the water of Lake Las Vegas.

First things first: I have got some ribbing from my colleagues in the Sports Department for booking this interview with you, because they say poker isn’t a sport. So – are they wrong?

Well, I would ask them, do they consider chess a sport? I don’t, personally. I think of it as a game, right? It is a game of skill. Having said that, people interested in sports almost always are also interested in poker, because it’s competitive. Many athletes, after their careers, find themselves satisfying that competitive urge by playing poker.

When and where were you happiest?

I would say in very high-stress situations. During the World Series of Poker main event [in 2015], when I actually was eliminated in 11th place and felt a gut punch.

Sorry, that’s your idea of joy?

I think we’re all different, right? I like having my back against the wall. I love it when the pressure’s on. I mean, if I was an athlete, which I’m not, I would love to be the guy taking the last shot. With poker, it’s my own opportunity to experience that, and I just get a thrill. You just feel an immense connection to what you’re doing.

What’s your idea of misery?

I don’t ever experience it, but it would be like, boredom. Having nothing to do. Or, like, hiking. It doesn’t do it for me. I’m not a hiker.

Even though you’re surrounded by beautiful trails where you live.

Yeah. I’ve never met anyone who went hiking that didn’t tell everyone about it.

On what occasions do you lie?

In poker, we call lying “bluffing.” And it’s common. The idea is deception, right? But it’s all within a game. In my regular life, the only lies you’ll find me telling are very little white ones. When my wife says, Do you like the way this looks on me? My answer is always “yes.”

What is a favourite trait of yours?

I would say the ability to converse with a wide variety of people and, generally speaking, get along with most of them.

What is your least favourite trait?

Oh, that’s an easy one. When I experience arrogance or condescension from others, it triggers mine – big time, and I’m very good at being arrogant and condescending. It’s not something I’m proud of.

You grew up in Toronto as a big fan of the Maple Leafs, but when the Golden Knights landed in Vegas you became one of their most visible public supporters. Do you still root for the Leafs?

Absolutely. There was a period where they really pissed me off, and I kind of renounced my fandom for a little while, but I like the way the team is made up now. I feel it’s almost like they’re the sad-sack team in the NHL. You just can’t help but root for them, because they deserve it. No city loves hockey more than Toronto.

What’s your favourite hobby?

Okay, this is crazy, but it’s by far my favourite hobby, I’m addicted, it’s my most fun thing: Fantasy hockey. I’ve been in the same league with the same group of guys from Toronto since 1996, before fantasy hockey was cool. And we have a keeper league, you know, where we have guys for many, many years. Like, I signed Jack Hughes to a 15-year contract.

Is there money involved?

The amount of money is negligible. I mean, it’s a $60 buy-in for 20 of us that I think we raised to $150 at some point. But it’s not about the money. Sometimes the flight to Toronto to do the draft costs more than I could win.

Do you have a favourite film?

I’m a big fan of the Rocky movies, but I’d say my favourite films are Good Will Hunting, Remember the Titans, Casino, and Rounders. Oh – and American History X, that’s my favourite.

Is there an historical figure you would most like to meet?

Bob Marley. I was a huge fan of his growing up. I know basically every song he’s ever written. He was always somebody that I thought was just a guy that I’d love to hang out with.

Do you have a favourite book?

I’d say my favourite author is Frank McCourt. Actually, let’s go with all the Malcolm Gladwell books. I’ve read everything he’s written. When I read, I’m not much of a novel guy. I like to read about interesting things like Freakonomics.

Do you have a favourite podcast?

I’m addicted to fantasy hockey, so I listen to a lot of Toronto-based hockey podcasts. I listen to The Jeff Marek Show. A little bit of Real Kyper & Bourne. I’ve still got The Bob McCown Podcast on the radar. It allows me to feel a little bit like I’m close to home.

How often do you get back?

I haven’t gotten back since all the COVID stuff happened, but I’m coming, obviously, next week.

How do you think that will feel?

I’m looking forward to it. That was my old stomping ground. It’ll be good to see a lot of old faces that I grew up playing with and it’ll be good to spread the World Series of Poker to Toronto for the first time, give hometown heroes a shot, potentially, for a road to Vegas themselves to play in the main event.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Longevity, and the ability to continuously adapt to the ever-changing landscape of poker. Many of my peers from 2004, 2005 are no longer in the game, or no longer competing at the highest level. Because they got stuck. And I’ve always been somebody that was willing to sort of, I guess, show enough humility to say, ‘You know what? You’re great – but you can be better, and you can actually learn from a lot of these young kids.’

What’s your greatest extravagance?

I’m really not that guy, you know? My wife likes pretty things. I guess my biggest extravagance is my shoe collection. My wife bought me a whole bunch of Christian Louboutin men’s sneakers. So that would be it.

How many pairs? I mean, are we talking Imelda Marcos?

No, nothing crazy like that. Maybe, like, 10 pairs of those and a couple of Jimmy Choos and some fancy schmancy Pradas. I kind of like the wow factor of them.

For those who can’t afford your MasterClass, is there one free bit of advice you can offer?

Yeah, you can go to my YouTube channel and a lot of the concepts in the MasterClass are free on my YouTube channel. I do hand breakdowns. I do livestreams, podcasts, all those types of things, and it’s totally free.

You’re 49. How long do you expect you’ll be known as Kid Poker?

How old is Kid Rock – 60, or something? And he’s still Kid Rock.

He’s actually only 53.

I always feel like age is just a number. And look, I feel younger than I’ve ever felt. So, I’m not gonna get old. I’ve decided I’m gonna Peter Pan it.