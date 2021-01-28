 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Polished George Springer shows his class before ever donning a Jays jersey

Cathal Kelly
Cathal Kelly
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Outfielder George Springer is shown in a screengrab from a virtual news conference on Jan. 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press

The toughest moment in any new Blue Jay’s career is the moment he has to decide whether he’s going to publicly resent exile in Canada.

A few guys – a very few – actually like the idea. Over four seasons in a Toronto uniform, R.A. Dickey’s greatest contribution to the club may have been his introductory presser. Dickey had been traded to Toronto – a sentence that usually implies the word “unwillingly.”

But in his first remarks, he came off as genuinely delighted by the prospect.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obviously, I’m overjoyed to be here …” was how Dickey started off.

Looking back on it now, that “obviously” changed a lot of things for the Jays.

It was 2013. The team had just been fired by its own manager, John Ferrell, who left to join the Red Sox. The Jays weren’t just losers. They were the only team in baseball that couldn’t even hire a date to the prom.

With a few kind words, Dickey flipped that impression. His arrival set the stage for that great run in 2015. He made it okay for other players to feel good about coming to Toronto.

After the Jays dismantled that team and embarked on an ambitious campaign of mediocrity, that impression had flipped back again.

Then George Springer made the heroic choice to take a huge personal risk by coming to Toronto (and accepting enough guaranteed money to buy himself and his wife their own F-18 fighter jets).

Springer’s six-year, US$150-million deal is a significant overpay. Given Springer’s championship pedigree and postseason résumé, it’s also a reasonable one.

Story continues below advertisement

Amid the celebratory “Toronto’s back!” vibe, there was a question nobody wanted to ask – did Springer come for the team and the money, or was it just the money?

After listening to Springer speak for most of an hour during his unveiling on Wednesday, one impression leaps to mind – polished.

Springer is a mildly charismatic, perfectly pleasant, unshakably reliable cliché machine. He loves the fanbase, can’t wait to represent an entire country, plays hard every day, team-first all the way, etc. etc.

For instance: “I see myself as a normal guy who’s going to show up to the park every day and play the best I can.”

And: “I loved playing [at Rogers Centre]. I always thought it was a kind of electric atmosphere. The place was always packed. The fans were into every play and every pitch.”

Yes, that’s exactly what the guys at the yacht store say about George – totally normal guy. And I’m not sure what he means by “always packed” or “every pitch,” but it sounds nice.

Story continues below advertisement

Did it bother him that the team may not start the year at that Rogers Centre he loves so much?

“To be totally honest, it didn’t.”

Would he have preferred to go to the New York Mets, the other rumoured suitor in the Springer sweepstakes?

“This is about the Blue Jays. I don’t really have anything to say about that matter.”

What about the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal? We seem to recall you were a key member of a team that …

“I believe in myself. I believe in my performance. I believe in the team that was there” – followed by total stillness and a steady, but not challenging, stare.

Story continues below advertisement

This guy. This guy is good. Not at baseball. I’m referring to his talking points.

Springer arrived with a gentle ‘Rah, Rah, Canada!’ script and would not be budged from it. If you find yourself on trial for murder, you can only hope you have a George Springer willing to testify on your behalf.

So why did Springer come here? Obviously, it was the money. But at least he has the decency to pretend it was also the team. That’s not nothing.

Remember this moment. This was either the start of something, or Springer’s high-water mark in Toronto (as it was for Dickey). Because others on the call made it clear that if baseball is an arms race, the Jays are no longer buying artillery.

The real news lede of the day was provided by team president Mark Shapiro: “We’ve got some [payroll] flexibility, but the bulk of our heavy lifting is done.”

So for now and maybe forever, that’s it. No Trevor Bauer. No front-line free-agent starter, or as-close-to-guaranteed-as-is-possible (i.e. not very) free-agent closer. The Jays now have one of the most impressive on-paper lineups in baseball (one that will soon include an intriguing reclamation project in former Oakland A Marcus Semien).

Story continues below advertisement

The pitching staff? That’s not so hot. After Hyun-Jin Ryu, things get speculative very quickly. Maybe Nate Pearson is ready for his close-up. And then maybe all the nearly identical beardos that follow are fully recovered from various internal arm explosions that have blighted their recent careers.

It’s possible the Jays pitching staff might be fine. “Possible” and “might” are the George Springer of that sentence – they’re doing the bulk of the heavy lifting.

In his elliptical way, Shapiro made clear that there might be more money if the Jays win now and continue winning whenever they can get back to full houses and fat bottom lines. So in that sentence, “might” means “probably won’t.”

Springer seems like a lovely guy. He’s certainly a proved performer who’s seen a few things. So I hope he knows what he’s got himself into.

It isn’t all the things the Jays media staff coached him up on saying Wednesday. It isn’t representing a whole country, or loving a city, or giving it 100 per cent every time he goes out there.

His one and only job is carrying a franchise, possibly by himself, for as long as he’s here making the big bucks. If he does that, he’ll be rich and loved. And if it goes wrong, he’ll still be rich.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies