Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women Euro 2022 semifinal soccer match between Germany and France at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England, on July 27, 2022.The Associated Press

Alexandra Popp scored twice to power Germany to a 2-1 win over France on Wednesday and into the final of the European Championship against England.

With the game level at 1-1 and both teams missing chances to score, Germany captain Popp leaped above the French defense in the 76th minute to send a bouncing header into the French goal. Popp has scored in all five of Germany’s games so far at the tournament.

Both of Popp’s goals came off crosses from Svenja Huth. Popp blasted a powerful shot over France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in the 40th for the lead. It was soon canceled out when Kadidiatou Diani’s shot bounced off the post and in off keeper Merle Frohms’ back for an own goal.

Germany plays host nation England in the final Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Popp and England’s Beth Mead are the joint top scorers with six goals each.