Pospisil advances to Open Sud de France final with three-set upset of Goffin

Montpellier, France
The Canadian Press
Canada's Vasek Pospisil returns the ball to Belgium's David Goffin during their semi-final tennis match at the Open Sud de France ATP World Tour in Montpellier, southern France, on February 8, 2020.

PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil upset Belgium’s David Goffin 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 to advance to the final of the Open Sud de France on Saturday.

Pospisil entered the match ranked 132nd on the ATP Tour, while Goffin was No. 10.

In their one previous meeting Goffin beat Pospisil 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (6) in the round of 32 at the 2013 Cincinnati Open.

Pospisil will play France’s Gael Monfils in Sunday’s final.

Monfils, No. 9 in the world, beat Filip Krajinoic 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the tournament’s other semifinal on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2020.

