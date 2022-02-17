Canada players celebrate victory against United States in the women's hockey final at the Wukesong Sports Centre, Beijing, China, Feb. 17, 2022.DAVID W CERNY/Reuters

After waiting 1,460 days to get their revenge, the Canadian national women’s hockey team stuck it to its only rival on Thursday.

As must happen by rule, it came down to the final seconds, but the power of history was not greater than Canada’s team. It beat the United States, 3-2.

It was a game of halves. The first was Canada’s. The second was as much as Canada would allow America. The shots on goal were lopsided in favour of the losers. But only a late penalty put it within reach.

As plans of attack go, it was close to perfect. Even the part of who would score the winning goal – Marie-Philip Poulin, Captain Clutch, obviously.

On some level, it didn’t feel like this was the most important event in these Olympics. Owing largely to the advance billing, this felt like it was Canada’s Olympics. Once the NHL did the women’s team the favour of clearing the path, this was the country’s gold-medal focus.

Canada didn’t just take that baton and run with it. It used that baton to knock the United States senseless. When it gets to this point with these two teams, the games are always tight. But this one was never in doubt.

The previous time we did this dance, in Pyeongchang in 2018, Canada was left weeping through the medal ceremony. Jocelyn Larocque created an international hockey incident by refusing to let her sweater be stained by silver.

That spectacle cemented the importance of the rivalry in the Canadian hive mind. There may be Olympic triumphs just as great, but there is no tragedy as terrible as losing to America at women’s hockey. Just look at how unbearable it is for the participants.

The Canadian team spent the intervening years working in the lab. While the warring factions of women’s professional hockey jostled, our national set-up was getting stronger. America’s was getting weaker.

Those fault lines became apparent at the 2021 world championship. The gap between the two teams tore open here in Beijing.

In six games leading up to this final, Canada scored in the double digits four times. It wasn’t just playing better hockey than its opponents. Based off the scoresheet, it looked as though it was playing football.

There is now a case to be made that this was the greatest Canadian Olympic team of any kind, ever.

The Americans have Bird, Jordan and Magic. Canada has Poulin, Nurse and Spooner. This was our Dream Team. Like that previous one, it only lacked for someone to properly measure itself against.

The manner of winning won’t put to bed the evergreen controversy about women’s hockey in the Olympics. Is it unbalanced? Yes, more than ever.

If you had to visually represent what happened here at Beijing 2022, it would be a woman in red and black kicking sand in the faces of half-a-dozen 98-pound weaklings on a loop.

This Canada added a new wrinkle to the old argument. It isn’t a question of two teams lording it over the rest. It’s everyone else fighting for second place. The United States didn’t exactly stroll into the final. It was pressed by the Czechs and the Finns.

You want to make women’s hockey equitable right now? Give Canada the gold and let everyone else play for second place. Otherwise, line up and take your licks.

Canada had beaten its only rival twice in one Games once before. But it felt different before. That was evening the score. This time felt like piling on. We might ask ourselves – is it right to beat the U.S. any more?

Of course it’s right. That’s the point of coming here. But does it give us the same satisfaction?

This old rivalry – which has reached its perfected version in this amicable enmity – is born out of the very 1970s idea that the United States is a little bit better than we are.

It is loud and confident. We are quiet and mousey. It has Hollywood. We have Murdoch Mysteries. It swaggers around the world picking fights. We trail after it calming everyone down.

It was a great Mutt and Jeff routine for a long while. We were happy with losing most of the time because we secretly wanted to be more like the Americans. It gave us something to aspire to. Every now and again, usually on a hockey rink, we got to win one.

The tables haven’t exactly turned, but they are radically reoriented. America’s a basket case. Who’d want to be more like that? What satisfaction is there to be taken from getting on top of someone after they’ve already wrestled themselves down on the ground?

Our proximity and interconnectedness makes it inevitable all their worst instincts bleed over the border and infect our tendency to sober judgment. All the big fights in Canada today are America’s cultural proxy wars.

If Canada’s voting routines are any indication, most of us don’t want to be like America any more. We want to be a lot less like them.

Don’t call it a breakup. Call it a break. We can still be friends. Give us a shout in a couple of years when you’ve stopped with the attempted coups.

Whaling on America under these circumstances is a lot less fun than it was back in Vancouver. You could almost feel sorry for it.

Or not.

Probably not.

Early in this tournament, Canadian defenceman Renata Fast was asked if she feels pity for the other team as it’s getting its head metaphorically and repeatedly hammered into the boards.

“Not really,” Fast said. “By us playing them hard, it makes them better. They’re going to learn things.”

What do you think the U.S. learned on Thursday?

Let’s hope nothing. One of the few nice things we still share is a love of playing together. U.S. sports leagues are full of Canadians, and our league is full of Americans. Canada and America remain happily intertwined through sport.

As our world views splinter, it can sometimes feel like it’s the last thing left that we have in common.

That’s precious now. It’s a tether back to each other at some future, less zany point in history.

So we beat the United States and it beats us and in the end, both sides win.

At least, that’s the hope.