Since tennis pro Simona Halep was banned last week for using a banned substance, people in her life have lined up to defend her good name.

Her first coach declared himself overcome by “bewilderment.” Former coach and current broadcaster Darren Cahill Instagrammed aggressively for her (“there is NO chance Simona knowingly …”). Even Halep’s ex-husband weighed in (“this girl … is obsessed with one thing: honour!”).

Character witnesses are great and all, but this sort of protest assumes that average tennis fans are also bewildered. They aren’t. They’ve seen this movie before.

It’s pretty easy for them to believe that someone who was a dominant world No. 1 not so long ago, but now finds herself on the wrong side of 30, often injured, slowly sliding down the charts, might be tempted.

Halep has promised to “fight until the end” to clear her name. Fair enough.

The likelier outcome is that the end was a couple of days ago. It’ll just take the Romanian a couple of years and one enormous legal bill to come to terms with it.

I suppose this is a sort of justice. There’s not much sense in drawing up an anti-doping code if, ‘I know her and she’s a real straight shooter,’ is going to make a dent.

But does it make any sense for tennis? No.

Blood doping doesn’t improve your backhand. It won’t return worn-out ligaments to teenage plasticity. It can’t save you if your first serve has disappeared.

This is another example of a sport without an obvious drug problem creating the impression of one in order to keep up with the fairness Joneses.

Halep is the main loser. Tennis is just a non-innocent bystander.

Now the sport must have one of those tedious conversations about doping. We all know the beats here – ‘Who us? Even with all our rules?’ ‘Yes, you.’ ‘We had no idea.’ ‘That’s not an excuse.’ ‘What if we put in even more rules.’ ‘That’s the only way to stop you.’ ‘Great. I guess this is the end of that problem.’

Repeat on a loop.

Who’s listening to this conversation? No one. The tennis bosses might as well have it in a bathroom at WTA headquarters while facing a mirror. That’s their audience.

Does anyone care that Halep slipped up? Here is someone at the heart of the modern game, a two-time Grand Slam winner, a player who made the semis at Wimbledon in July. ‘If someone like this is on drugs then what about …?’ – the editorial writes itself.

No one wrote that editorial because no one will read it. People reported the news and moved on. The only way this story is penetrating the public consciousness again is if it turns out the Russians spiked Halep’s drink.

That being the case, why bother testing at all?

The purpose of a drug regime is to increase the perception of your sport’s integrity among its customers. The outcome of drug testing is the opposite effect. Positive tests remind people how little integrity your sport has.

Whatever integrity you have left is further reduced when the guilty party starts slipping around like a fish on the line. ‘They put Nandrolone in my burrito.’ ‘Any human-growth hormone I may have bought was really for my wife.’ Along with superhuman feats of athleticism, the most entertaining thing about the PED era is the excuses.

Whenever someone important is caught, the knee-jerk is to test harder. More testing catches a few more cheaters, which leads to even lower levels of perceived integrity. This model worked so well for Major League Baseball that it nearly integrified itself out of business.

Nowadays, when a baseball player is caught doping – which still happens all the time – everyone acts like the guy is checking into a sanatorium for 80 games. It’s become a wellness issue or a roster-building issue or any other sort of issue that isn’t an ethical issue.

When the cheat returns, it might get one mention during his first at-bat and then it’s over.

This is how baseball solved its existential drug problem. Not by getting rid of drugs. No one can do that. But by refusing to make a big deal about it any more.

You could try the NFL route – test in such an obvious, predictable way that only a complete idiot would ever be caught (though they still are). The NFL has a nudge-nudge wink-wink arrangement with its fan base – it pretends to care about doping, and the fans pretend it’s normal for a 300-pound man to run like an Olympic hurdler.

But feigned ignorance and administrative sleights of hand don’t exactly scream moral rectitude. How about treating your fans like adults? Get rid of tour-mandated testing entirely. Someone with some profile has to do it first, and golf is too busy with its civil war.

This wouldn’t mean testing must disappear. If the competitors feel strongly about it, they can impose testing through their player associations. But they won’t do that. They don’t want to know.

Testing still makes theoretical sense in some arenas – high-level amateur sports; sports based more in physicality than in specialized skills. But it doesn’t work there, either.

Nobody believes the Olympics is 100 per cent on the up-and-up any more, but they still want to watch. Testing is background noise. It’s a bureaucracy that can’t face its own obsolescence. All anyone’s doing now is punching a clock and collecting a cheque.

Fans don’t have to worry about untangling the finances, so they’re able to accept what leagues cannot. You can’t get drugs out of sports, just like you can’t get drugs out of society.

Societies have begun to realize that punishing drug use doesn’t do much (any?) good. They’ve seen how pointless it is. They’re moving in the opposite direction. Working on a smaller, much less consequential stage, how long will it take pro sport to draw the same lesson?