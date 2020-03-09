 Skip to main content

Sports

Quebec discussing whether to cancel next week’s world figure skating championships

MONTREAL
Special to The Globe and Mail
Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann speaks during Question Period in Quebec City on Nov. 20, 2019.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann says the government is evaluating whether to allow the world figure skating championships to go ahead next week in Montreal.

Her comments today come after the International Ice Hockey Federation on Saturday cancelled the women’s world hockey championship scheduled to take place in Nova Scotia from March 31 to April 10. Hockey Canada said Nova Scotia health officials recommended the event not be held at the scheduled time in a letter to the sport’s governing body.

McCann said provincial public health and public security officials are involved in the analysis of the March 16-22 figure skating event, with input from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

She says cancelling the competition has not been ruled out, and a decision will be made as quickly as possible.

Event organizers, meanwhile, continue to make plans. Acts for the March 18 opening ceremony were announced today.

