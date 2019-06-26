 Skip to main content

Queen's Plate favourite Avie's Flatter draws far outside No. 14 post

Queen’s Plate favourite Avie’s Flatter draws far outside No. 14 post

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Avie’s Flatter will break from the No. 14 post in the $1-million Queen’s Plate on Saturday afternoon.

The 5/3 early favourite was left with the far outside position in the 14-horse field at the race draw Wednesday at Woodbine Racetrack.

Josie Carroll, Avie’s Flatter’s trainer, will chase a third Plate victory. She became the first female conditioner to win the race in 2006 with Edenwold and did it again in 2011 with Inglorious.

In April, Carroll was inducted into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall if Fame.

One Bad Boy, the 7/2 second choice, selected the No. 5 post while 4/1 third pick Skywire, trained by Preakness and Belmont winner Mark Casse, will start from the No. 10 post.

The Queen’s Plate is the first jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown. This year, a $500,000 bonus is being offer for a sweep of the three events.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

