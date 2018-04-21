 Skip to main content

Houston Dynamo snap winless skid with rout over Toronto FC

Houston, Texas, United States
The Associated Press

Romell Quioto had a goal and two assists, Joe Willis made six saves and the Houston Dynamo beat Toronto FC 5-1 on Saturday to snap a four-game winless streak.

Mauro Manotas, a 22-year-old in his fourth season with the Dynamo (2-2-2), scored in the third minute, Jose Leonardo Ribeiro da Silva made added a goal in the seventh. Quioto poked it away from Toronto’s Julian Dunn-Johnson to Manotas, who took a couple steps and tapped it in from just inside the box to open the scoring and Leonardo trapped a clearance and rolled it just inside the post from the top of the area.

Quioto beat Dunn on the left side and, after his cross was deflected by a defender, Eric Alexander finished from point blank range to make it 3-0 early in the second half.

Mitchell Taintor headed home a corner kick from Ager Aketxe for his first MLS goal to put Toronto (1-4-0) on the board in the 52nd minute, but Quioto fed Alberth Elis for a goal in the 60th and then capped the scoring in the 77th.

