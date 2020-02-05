 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Raanta stops 30 shots as Coyotes end five-game losing streak with 3-0 win over Oilers

John Marshall
Glendale, Arizona, United States
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Edmonton Oilers left-winger Jujhar Khaira is unable to get to a pass as Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta slides over to protect the net. The Coyoes beat the Oilers 3-0 on Feb. 4, 2020.

The Associated Press

Conor Garland and Lawson Crouse scored two minutes apart in the second period, Antti Raanta stopped 30 shots and the Arizona Coyotes ended a five-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Arizona was without two of its top defencemen, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jason Demers, due to lower-body injuries.

The Coyotes made up for the big holes in their lineup with a solid all-around game and Raanta’s 13th career shutout, second of the season. Todd Dvorak added an empty-net goal to cap Arizona’s second win in 10 games.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton scored 26 goals during a five-game winning streak before arriving in the desert on Sunday. The Oilers missed on some good chances early and couldn’t solve Raanta, getting shut out for the fourth time this season.

Mikko Koskinen stopped 25 shots for Edmonton, which had won five straight.

Once the Pacific Division leader, the Coyotes dropped to fifth with eight losses in nine games. Arizona played a solid game Saturday against Chicago, but lost 3-2 in a shootout.

Defenceman Ilya Lybushkin set the tone against Edmonton, levelling NHL scoring leader Leon Draisaitl with an open-ice hit late in the first period.

Arizona scored early in the second when Garland one-timed a cross-crease pass from Taylor Hall past Koskinen for his team-leading 18th of the season.

Crouse scored a short-handed goal 2:08 later on a shot that caromed off diving Edmonton defenceman Oscar Klefbom past Koskinen.

Raanta turned away a flurry of shots during an Edmonton power play late in the second period and stopped Draisaitl from just outside the crease midway through the third.

Story continues below advertisement

NOTES

Ekman-Larsson, Arizona’s captain, missed his second straight game and Demers his first. … Edmonton F James Neal missed his third straight game with a foot injury. …. Arizona assigned F Barrett Hayton to Tucson of the AHL for conditioning. He suffered a shoulder injury while leading team Canada to gold in the World Juniors last month. … Draisaitl had his his 11-game points streak end.

UP NEXT

Edmonton: Hosts Nashville on Thursday.

Arizona: Hosts Carolina Thursday.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies