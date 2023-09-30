Open this photo in gallery: New Zealand's Will Jordan reacts after scoring a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between New Zealand and Italy at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France, on Sept. 29.Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press

New Zealand made a huge statement of intent with a ruthless 96-17 thrashing of Italy in Pool A on Friday, running in 14 tries at OL stadium to take a big step toward the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Physical up front and clinical at every sniff of the try-line, the three-time champions made a mockery of the idea that a new-look Italy side might scupper their campaign with a first win in 16 meetings between the sides.

Scrumhalf Aaron Smith scored a hat-trick in the first half and number eight Ardie Savea was a tireless force with ball in hand, securing the bonus point with his first try in the 22nd minute and adding his team’s seventh before the break.

Largely absent was the ill-discipline that blighted their warm-up loss to South Africa and first two matches in France, the 27-13 defeat at the hands of the hosts in the tournament opener and an 11-try romp over Namibia.

New Zealand moved into second place in Pool A with 10 points, ahead of the Azzurri on points difference and three points behind group leaders France, who take on Italy next Friday, a day after the All Blacks face Uruguay.

Will Jordan opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a brilliant finish from Jordie Barrett’s pinpoint crosskick and his fellow winger Mark Talea also crossed in the first half after a scything break from Savea in midfield.

Despite being 49-3 down, Italy came out with renewed purpose in the second half and live-wire winger Ange Capuozzo went over in the corner in the 48th minute for their first try against the All Blacks since 2016.

Sam Whitelock came on in the 50th minute to play his 149th test, surpassing Richie McCaw as the most-capped All Black in history.

