Adam Fox agreed to terms on a seven-year extension Tuesday with the New York Rangers, a deal that keeps the Norris Trophy-winning defenseman under contract through 2029.

Fox became one of the youngest players to win the award last season after putting up 47 points in 55 games. He joined Hall of Famer Bobby Orr as the only players to win the Norris in one of his first two NHL seasons.

The 23-year-old already has nine points in New York’s first nine games this season. Fox has 98 points in 134 regular-season games since making his debut with the Rangers in 2019.

“We are thrilled that we have agreed to terms with Adam on a contract extension and that he will continue to play for the team he grew up cheering for,” general manager Chris Drury said in a statement. “In just over two seasons, Adam has consistently shown why he is a cornerstone for our organization and one of the best players in the NHL. It has been a privilege for us, and our fans, to watch Adam showcase his ability on a nightly basis, and we are glad to have that opportunity for seven more years.”

The contract is reportedly worth US$66.5-million with an annual salary cap hit of US$9.5-million. That’s the same cap hit as Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who signed for US$76-million over eight years.