The Texas Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday, with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season and fourth since he took over the team.

The move came with Woodward only two games shy of managing his 500th game with the Rangers. He finished with a 211-287 record.

Woodward, who was the third-base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers before landing his first managerial job, was under contract through next season. The team held an option for the 2024 season.

“We have had extensive discussions over the last several weeks and while the team’s current performance is certainly a big part of this decision, we are also looking at the future,” said Jon Daniels, the team’s president of baseball operations. “As the Rangers continue to develop a winning culture and put the pieces together to compete for the postseason year in and year out, we felt a change in leadership was necessary at this time.”

Daniels said the 46-year-old Woodward was “dedicated and passionate in his efforts to improve the on-field performance” of the team.

Third-base coach Tony Beasley was named the team’s interim manager, starting with Monday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics.