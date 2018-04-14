 Skip to main content

Toronto FC, with eye towards CONCACAF Champions League final, fall to Colorado Rapids

The Associated Press

Jack Price scored his first career MLS goal in the second minute, Shkelzen Gashi added a penalty kick late in the second half, and the Colorado Rapids beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday.

Price gave the Rapids (2-1-2) the lead about 80 seconds into the match, intercepting Drew Moor’s attempted clearance just outside the penalty arc and sending back a knuckling right-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Clint Irwin.

Dominique Badji drew a penalty against Liam Fraser in the 77th minute and Gashi converted it a minute later to make it 2-0.

Toronto FC (1-3-0) was not at full strength, holding out many of its starters for the upcoming first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final. Toronto will host Chivas Guadalajara on Tuesday night.

