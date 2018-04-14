Toronto FC, with eye towards CONCACAF Champions League final, fall to Colorado Rapids

Jack Price scored his first career MLS goal in the second minute, Shkelzen Gashi added a penalty kick late in the second half, and the Colorado Rapids beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday.

Price gave the Rapids (2-1-2) the lead about 80 seconds into the match, intercepting Drew Moor’s attempted clearance just outside the penalty arc and sending back a knuckling right-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Clint Irwin.

Dominique Badji drew a penalty against Liam Fraser in the 77th minute and Gashi converted it a minute later to make it 2-0.

Toronto FC (1-3-0) was not at full strength, holding out many of its starters for the upcoming first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final. Toronto will host Chivas Guadalajara on Tuesday night.

