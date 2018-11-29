Raptors down Warriors in overtime in a game that lived up to the hype

Open this photo in gallery Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant drives around Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard during the second half of a game in Toronto, on Nov. 29, 2018. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Golden State Warriors eight-game win streak over the Raptors ended on Thursday night before a bellowing Toronto crowd revelling in what could be a preview of the NBA finals.

In a game that lived up to all the hype, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant exploded at each end of the floor in a dramatic battle between the NBA-leading Raptors and the reigning world champion Warriors, with the Raps emerging as the winners in overtime, 131-128.

Leonard led the way with a season-high 37 points for Toronto, while Durant had a jaw-dropping 51 for Golden State.

It’s the seventh successive win for the Raps, who currently have a record of 19-4. The Warriors were the NBA champs in three of the past four seasons. Toronto hadn’t beat Golden State since 2014. It was an early season win over a Warriors team missing several key stars. But it stoked belief in the idea that the Raptors could make their first NBA Finals and stand in the way of the Dubs repeating as champs.

It was the marquee NBA game of the night, with the TNT crew of Chris Webber and Marv Albert broadcasting courtside, and all sportscasters wore flamboyant suit jackets to honour the late sideline reporter Craig Sager. Rookie NBA head coach Nick Nurse patrolled Toronto’s sideline in a daring iridescent electric-blue sports coat.

The Warriors were depleted considerably for the hotly-anticipated showdown. Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry was sidelined for an 11th consecutive game because of a lingering groin issue. Draymond Green (right toe), Alfonzo McKinnie (left foot) and DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles tendon) sat injured, too.

Even while sidelined, Curry captivated audiences this week by corresponding with a nine-year-old girl on Twitter, who wrote him to complain that his Under Armour Curry 5 basketball shoes don’t come in girls’ sizes. He promised to fix the issue, sent her some shoes and invited her to celebrate Women’s Day with him at an event in Oakland.

Curry had worked out earlier Thursday, but the team said he’d make his comeback Friday in Detroit instead. So he sat on Golden State’s bench in a suit in Toronto, the city where he had played some youth basketball while his father Dell had been a Raptor.

Toronto luminaries dotted the audience for the matchup between the NBA powerhouses, from Drake to Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock.

It was the first time Durant and Leonard met in a regular-season game since the 2016-17 season opener. Leonard had last faced the Warriors in Game 1 of the 2017 Western Conference finals, when he injured his ankle and left the floor with his San Antonio Spurs ahead by 21 points. The Spurs lost that game and Leonard for the series, and were eventually swept, causing many to wonder what might have been.

Leonard, and Danny Green shared lots of insights with the Raps from their experiences in San Antonio taking on the Warriors.

“My ears were open this morning during the film session, they were very talkative, informative,” Nurse said.

The Raptors dominated so thoroughly in Thursday’s first quarter, some scenes felt surreal. Leonard had 13 points in the first nine minutes and blocked a Durant shot. Pascal Siakam breezed past Andre Iguodala for a thundering dunk. A mesmerizing bit of back-and-forth passing between Kyle Lowry and Leonard befuddled the Warriors and ended in a bucket. Golden State coach Steve Kerr leaped to his feet in need of a timeout to reset his Warriors just five minutes into the game.

The Raps led by 13 after the first quarter, and as much as 18 during the night.

Durant, oozing cool confidence and craftiness, pumped in 18 points in the third quarter. That included a cold-blooded 32-foot three-point dagger to close the quarter that flipped a comfy Raps lead into an uneasy eight-point one.

Golden State rallied to within two in the fourth and Durant kept hitting big shots to keep the pressure on, including the tying three with eight seconds left.

Five other Raptors scored in double digits, including Siakam, who had 26 points, and Lowry who had 10 points and 12 assists. Klay Thompson helped Golden State with 26.

The Raptors fly to Cleveland on Friday for a Saturday night meeting with the Cavaliers.