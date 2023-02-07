Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby dribbles the ball as Charlotte Hornets centre Mason Plumlee defends in Toronto on Jan. 12, 2023.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby will not be in the lineup when Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Anunoby sprained his left wrist in the Raptors’ 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27.

“O.G. is on the court doing some work,” said Toronto head coach Nick Nurse. “No contact yet or practice, but he’s progressing well. That’s where we are.”

Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game this season.

His 2.1 steals per game are tied with Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat for highest in the NBA.

The 25-year-old small forward is one of several Raptors players who could be moved out of Toronto ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

Guard Otto Porter Jr. is still out as his left foot recovers from toe dislocation surgery.