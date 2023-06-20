Skip to main content
Toronto
The Canadian Press

Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. will opt into the final year of his contract with the Toronto Raptors, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

Trent’s player option for the 2023-24 season is worth US$18.5-million. Reports say the guard and the Raptors are working on an extension.

The 24-year-old Trent averaged 17.4 points a game and shot 36.9 per cent from three-point range in 2022-23.

Those numbers were down from his strong 2021-22 campaign, when he averaged 18.3 points a game and shot 38.3 per cent from three.

Trent played his first two-and-a-half NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers before being acquired by the Raptors in a trade that sent Norm Powell to Oregon.

He signed a three-year, US$51.8-million contract with the Raptors before the 2021-22 season.

Point guard Fred VanVleet and centre Jakob Poeltl are the Raptors’ remaining key unrestricted free agents.

VanVleet declined his US$22.8-million player option earlier this month.

