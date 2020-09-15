 Skip to main content
Raptors guard Terence Davis named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis celebrates his three point basket against the Phoenix Suns during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Feb. 21, 2020. Davis has been named to the NBA's All-Rookie Second Team.

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis has been named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team.

He averaged 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while being the only player to appear in all of his team’s 72 games this season.

Davis was fifth among rookies in three-point percentage at nearly 39 per cent and eighth in field goal percentage (.456).

He is the team’s 11th player in franchise history, and the first since Jonas Valanciunas, to be named to an All-Rookie team.

Davis joined the Raptors in July 2019 as an undrafted free agent after playing four years at the University of Ole Miss.

The 23-year-old guard is joined by Miami’s Tyler Herro, Chicago’s Coby White, Charlotte’s P.J. Washington and Washington’s Rui Hachimura on the league’s All-Second Team.

Memphis’s Ja Morant, who won the league’s rookie of the year honour, was named to the league’s First Team alongside teammate Brandon Clarke, Miami’s Kendrick Nunn, Golden State’s Eric Paschall and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson.

Canadian and New York Knick RJ Barrett received first-team and second-team votes, but missed out on both rosters.

