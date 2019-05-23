Raptors one win away from NBA finals after stealing Game 5 from Bucks

Open this photo in gallery Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo defends as Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard drives the lane.Leonard scored 35 points as the Raptors beat the Bucks 105-99 in Game 5. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

After a gutsy victory before a raucous Milwaukee crowd, the Toronto Raptors sit just one victory away from their first trip to the NBA final.

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points and Fred VanVleet had a career-high 21 – including seven three-pointers – as the Raptors bounced back in a game they trailed by as much as 14 and stole a 105-99 Game 5 victory over the top-seeded Bucks.

It was Toronto’s third successive win in this Eastern Conference final. The Raps can seize a spot in the NBA final against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors with a win in Toronto on Saturday.

Pascal Siakam added 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Kyle Lowry had 17 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 for the Bucks, Eric Bledsoe 20, Malcolm Brogdon 19, and Brook Lopez added 16.

Things looked shaky for the Raptors off the tip. Pascal Siakam picked up two fouls in the first 90 seconds and subbed out for Norman Powell. Toronto had three careless turnovers, and the Bucks sped out to a 16-4 lead.

Not to be outdone by Drake’s courtside presence in Toronto, the jumbotron in Milwaukee flashed early to a some popular Green Bay Packers at Thursday’s game. Hulking offensive lineman David Bakhtiari chugged two beers to roaring applause from the sports-mad Wisconsinites, then challenged quarterback Aaron Rodger to do the same.

Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Christian Yelich attended, too, and he’d be guzzling suds also before the night was over. The fans were amped, and the MVP chants for Antetokounmpo, their Greek superstar, started early.

Bledsoe and Brogdon were rolling early for Milwaukee. Leonard looked fresher than he had in Game 4, and had even declined his coach’s invitation to skip morning shootaround to get some extra rest. Powell, too, provided a scoring burst for the Raps, but the Bucks still held a hefty 32-22 lead as the first quarter closed.

The Raps mounted a big run in the second quarter to tie the game. Siakam was huge – seizing eight rebounds and scoring eight points in the quarter while Leonard played playmaker. Lowry was scoring big as well, despite still being hampered by an injured left thumb. The all-star point guard arrived at morning shootaround with a large blue glove on the distressed left hand – one that looked like a big blue quilted oven mitt with no fingertips. He’s in pain, Lowry admitted, but he’ll deal with it when the season ends.

Leonard and Siakam each had a pair of fouls, and Lowry had three, still they played on. The Bucks took a slim 49-46 lead into halftime.

Outdoors, thousands more Bucks fans gathered in the plaza called Deer District that surrounds their brand-new arena, Fiserv Forum. TNT was broadcasting live in the heart of the bellowing crowd.

Right beside the modern new venue, the old Harris Bradley Center is still in mid-demolition, its beams and collapsing stairwells exposed in piles of falling grey bricks and cement. The building where the Raptors eliminated the Bucks in 2017 is nearly a distant memory.

Inside, the Bucks reconstructed another confident 10-point lead inside the third quarter. The lanky Greek standout drove and dunked and flexed his muscles, and each time his fans hollered along to the stadium announcer’s loud, deep drawn-out shouting of “ANTE-TO-KOOOOOUNM-PO!”

VanVleet willed in a slew of three-pointers to chip away at the lead in what would be a monster second half for him. It was the reserve point guard’s second hot game in a row after an emotional week that included an eye injury for which he still has stitches, and a newborn baby son who arrived early and prompted VanVleet to make a speedy between-games trip to Rockford, Ill.

Leonard pumped in seven points, and Milwaukee fans taunted him with chants of “future Clipper”. The Raps trailed 75-72 entering the final quarter, and the Bucks mascot in his leather jacket tore across the gym floor on a Harley Davidson to kick it off.

The Raptors megastar exploded in the fourth, scoring 15 points. The two teams traded baskets and remained a few points apart in a heart-thumping quarter. Marc Gasol came through with his first points of the game when his team needed it most, part of his four-point, 1-of-6 shooting night.

Game 6 is slated for Saturday night in Toronto, and Game 7 if necessary would be Monday in Milwaukee.