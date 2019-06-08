Raptors one win away from championship after beating Warriors 105-92

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard handles the ball on offence against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4. Leonard scored 36 points as the Raptors beat the Warriors 105-92 to take a 3-1 series lead. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are flying home from California with a chance to finish off the dynastic Golden State Warriors and win their first NBA championship in Toronto on Monday night.

Headlined by a 36-point night from their superstar Kawhi Leonard, and 20 points from Serge Ibaka in his best performance of the playoffs, the Raptors won Game 4 105-92, handing the back-to-back champs their second straight loss in Oakland. Canada’s only NBA squad takes a 3-1 series lead back to Canada, where the nation is gripped by Raptors fever.

Two days after allowing Stephen Curry a career playoff-high 47 points, the Raps held the Warriors star to 27 on Friday night. Klay Thompson had 28, while Draymond Green and Kevin Looney each scored 10.

Pascal Siakam added 19 points for Toronto while Kyle Lowry added 10 along with seven assists.

Pockets of red-jersey-wearing Raptors fans spotted the golden-T-shirted crowd. A pregame hype video played inside Oracle Arena to excite the crowd on what could have been the building’s final night of NBA basketball. The Raptors paid it no attention, and focused on their warmup.

The Warriors were still missing superstar Kevin Durant. But all-star shooting guard Thompson returned after missing Game 3 with a strained hamstring – bolstering the Golden State perimeter defence that had leaked badly without him. They got Looney back, too, the reserve centre who the team had just days earlier proclaimed done for the year after an injury to his collarbone area.

Both showed their usefulness right away defending, playmaking, scoring and giving Curry more help than he’d had in Game 3. The Warriors were making good on their vow to improve their defence.

For the Raptors, it looked early on like Leonard would have to do it all. He pumped in 14 of his team’s 17 first-quarter points while the rest of his teammates went a frightening 1-for-13 from the field. The Raptors were being badly out-rebounded and trailed 23-17 going into the second.

Ibaka – playing alongside Marc Gasol for a small stretch − gave the Raps an eight-point scoring burst off the bench in the second quarter. Lowry was hitting, too. On the other end, Thompson was erupting − hitting nine points on jumpers and deep threes, seemingly running and cutting on that hamstring just fine. At every opportunity, the fans bathed him in bellows of their appreciation.

The Warriors were killing the Raptors on the fast break and held Leonard scoreless in the frame. The home team had a 46-42 lead going into halftime.

Leonard barnstormed into the second half by hitting back-to-back three balls and the Raps inched into the lead. The Warriors attacked right back with threes from Curry and Thompson and a breakaway slam from Andre Iguodala. It caused the Golden State crowd to hit a new noise level in this series.

The foes played tug of war for the lead through a flurry of heated, high-octane plays. Draymond Green chased down a streaking Lowry and swatted away his layup attempt. Andrew Bogut shoved Siakam to the ground and got away with it.

Ibaka re-entered the game and continued on his roll, adding seven points and keeping Looney in check. But it was Leonard who brought the house down in the fourth with his masterful 17-point quarter. He scored on fadeaway jumpers and three-pointers, he created steals, nabbed rebounds and drew fouls. He eclipsed the 30-point mark for the 13th time in these playoffs, punctuating his case as the post-season’s finest performer.

The Raptors rollicked to a 12-point lead before a frightening injury occurred. Fred Van Vleet, while seeking a rebound, caught the elbow of Shaun Livingston hard in the face. It split the Raptor’s skin wide open under his eye, drawing a stream of blood. The night’s key defender on Curry had to leave the game.

Those red pockets of fans got louder and the gold ones got quieter and many headed for the exits early.

The Warriors, who had been 4-1 in games after a loss in this postseason, couldn’t scrap back this time.

The only time a team that took a 3-1 lead did not go on to win the NBA Finals was in 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied past the Warriors.

Saturday will be a travel day for both teams before Game 5 takes place Monday at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.