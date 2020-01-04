 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Raptors rediscover offence, beat slumping Nets 121-102

Brian Mahoney
New York
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) drives against Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in New York.

The Associated Press

Fred VanVleet had 29 points and 11 assists, Kyle Lowry scored 26 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from their worst offensive performance of the season to beat the slumping Brooklyn Nets 121-102 on Saturday night.

Serge Ibaka finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors. They were held to season lows for points and shooting in their 84-76 loss in Miami, when they hit just 31.5% overall and went 6 for 42 from 3-point range (14.3%.)

They started slowly in this one but got back into it with a big finish to the first half before their guards — who both hit five 3-pointers - carried them in the second half for another win in what’s been a one-sided rivalry.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto made 13 3s and beat Brooklyn for the 17th time in 18 meetings.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points for the Nets, who dropped their fifth straight. They had a 16-point lead in the second quarter but gave almost all of it away by halftime.

Caris LeVert returned after a 24-game absence following right thumb surgery and scored 13 points in 16 minutes off the bench.

The Nets shot 61% in the first quarter and were 6 of 10 from 3-point range to open a 33-24 lead. They were controlling the play in the second, pushing the lead to 52-36 on Taurean Prince’s 3-pointer before a sloppy finish to the period. Toronto scored the final 12 points to trim it to 52-48.

Brooklyn had 16 turnovers in the half, leading to 20 points.

VanVleet then scored 14 in the third to keep Toronto ahead until it went into the fourth leading 83-80. Lowry’s 3-pointer with 9:08 to play triggered a 15-5 spurt that turned a two-point lead into a 100-88 cushion midway through the period. They blew it open for good later in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Story continues below advertisement

Raptors: Coach Nick Nurse predicted that the order of return for his injured players would be Matt Thomas (broken finger), Norman Powell (left shoulder), Marc Gasol (left hamstring) and Piascal Siakam (groin). They were hurt in mid-December. … There was a video tribute for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson after the first quarter. The forward averaged 9.9 points in four seasons in Brooklyn.

Nets: Kyrie Irving missed his 23rd straight game with a right shoulder injury. He said he recently had a cortisone shot that he hopes will allow him to play but may need surgery. … Brooklyn played the first of 10 games at Barclays Center this month. That’s the most home games the Nets play in any games this season and matches their most home games in January, done in 1996 and 2016.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies