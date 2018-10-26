Raptors rise above Mavs as winning streak reaches club’s best start ever

As the Toronto Raptors topped the Dallas Mavericks 116-107 on Friday night, they improved to an NBA-leading 6-0, the club’s best start ever. They also revealed more glimpses of the intriguing ways this new-look team is already coming together.

Kyle Lowry had 20 points and dished out 12 assists to his teammates – making that four straight games with double-digit assists for Toronto’s veteran point guard. Newcomer Kawhi Leonard had 21 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 17, and sharp-shooting newcomer Danny Green had 15, including four 3-pointers.

The Raps’ win also included more new lineups and a standout performance from fourth point guard Lorenzo Brown. They once again held an opponent to 41 percent shooting – another stat that tops the NBA.

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Oct. 26, 2018. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

After starting Serge Ibaka at the centre spot for the past two games, the Raptors swapped in Jonas Valanciunas for his third start of the season on Friday, opposite the Mavericks’ 6-foot-11, 265-pound rim protector DeAndre Jordan.

Dirk Nowitzki was not in uniform for Dallas, as the veteran big man continues to rehab following surgery on his left ankle. But Mavs owner Mark Cuban was in the house, and Toronto got its first look at the next Mavericks star, Slovenian 19-year-old phenom Luka Doncic, third overall pick in last year’s draft and an early contender for NBA Rookie of the Year.

For Toronto, OG Anunoby missed the game for personal reasons; and Fred VanVleet was sidelined for a second straight due to an injured big toe. Delon Wright was out again after a brief return to the court on Wednesday, still plagued by an adductor injury.

Missing some usual bench players, Nurse continued to experiment with lineup combos. Little-used Malachi Richardson got a shot with the bench unit, alongside Brown, Ibaka, Norm Powell and C.J Miles – a five-some not yet seen together this season.

The Raptors were off to another showing of the sort of speedy-paced, high-scoring basketball trending throughout the league in the early weeks of this new NBA season. Once again zipping the ball, spacing the floor, recording lots of assists, the Raps had already amassed 69 points on 53.2 percent shooting by half-time. And they led 69-60.

But the Mavs made things very uncomfortable in the third quarter, charging to within a point of the lead behind an eight-point blitz from Doncic.

“We’ve got to stay locked in for 48,” said Lowry. “We had some good stretches throughout, but we had some that we could’ve been better.”

As they’ve done with other momentary lapses so far this season, the Raps regrouped quickly. It was Toronto’s little-known reserve point guard Brown who starred in his team’s fourth-quarter efforts to re-gain the momentum. The guy who has played most of his Toronto basketball with the D-League Raptors 905 had his finest quarter yet with the club – orchestrating steals, hitting a deep three, then a break-away dunk after which he outstretched his arms and beckoned the crowd to make some noise – which they most certainly did. While a layup would have sufficed, he embraced his moment.

“I thought I’d lay the ball up, but then I thought ‘a dunk would get the crowd into it’,” said Brown.

He was showered with praise from his teammates when he left the game with nine points, a rebound, an assist, and a pair of steals in his 15 minutes on the court, playing a significant role in the win.

“I’m competing in practice every day, making these guys work and getting them better, and it’s also helping me at the end of the day,” said Brown. “It was my time to shine I guess.”

For Dallas, the rookie Doncic lead the way with 22 points – including four 3-pointers.

Toronto coach Nick Nurse tried to make sense of why his new-look Raptors are gelling so quickly.

“I’ve been blessed with a lot of things here. This is a hell of a job to have,” said Nurse, who added that five years as Raptors assistant gave him a good education on what most of the players on this roster could do. “Now these guys are getting in their third year -- a lot of the guys that we’re playing. I think that’s a huge part of it. We’ve got three new players in Danny Kawhi and Greg [Monroe]. First of all, those are all super high character good dudes. They’re all workers, and they all understand winning basketball.”

“Very impressive,” was Dallas Coach Rick Carlisle’s impression of the Raptors. “You can’t bicker with the results so far. They’re doing it and making it look pretty easy.”

Next up for the Raptors is a quick trip to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Monday before returning home for a Tuesday night matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.