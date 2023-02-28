Then-Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juancho Hernangomez shoots against then-Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game, in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The Toronto Raptors signed guard Barton and, in turn, waived forward Juancho Hernangomez on Tuesday.Andy Clayton-King/The Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Will Barton and, in turn, waived forward Juancho Hernangomez, the team announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Barton averaged 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 19.6 minutes across 40 games this season with the Washington Wizards.

Barton was waived by the Wizards on Feb. 21. After a 2021-22 campaign that saw him score 14.7 points per contest in 71 starts, he was traded to Washington by Denver in the off-season after seven-plus seasons with the Nuggets.

Barton carries career averages of 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 25.5 minutes in 663 games.

Hernangomez, who signed a one-year, US$2.2 million deal with the Raptors last summer, averaged 2.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 14.6 minutes in 42 games and 10 starts this season.

He has averaged 5.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 15.5 minutes in 339 games across his seven-year career.