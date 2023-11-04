Open this photo in gallery: Pascal Siakam.Photo illustration The Globe and/Getty Images

Pascal Siakam exits the court after a recent workout at the Toronto Raptors practice facility and takes a seat for our conversation, first guzzling a bottle of water in one big swig.

The 29-year-old is an eight-year NBA player whose backstory remains as fascinating today as it was when the Raptors drafted him 27th overall in 2016. He picked up basketball in his late teens in Cameroon, left home to play at a Texas high school, then earned a scholarship to New Mexico State University. While he was away, his father Tchamo – a man who dreamed of seeing one of his four sons play in the NBA – died in a car crash.

Siakam had been playing the sport for just seven years when he became an NBA champ with the Raptors in 2019. Today the forward dubbed Spicy P is the only rotation player left from that championship run.

He’s a central star for rookie head coach Darko Rajakovic, who is implementing a whole new system in Toronto. The Raps are off to a 2-4 start, and it’s hard to discern if the franchise is going for it or rebuilding. Siakam’s contract is set to expire after the season, so the two-time NBA all-star could hit the open market next summer.

WEEKENDS WITH

What makes you happiest?

I’m happiest when I’m spending time with my family.

What’s your greatest fear?

I try not to fear a lot of things. I’m a big believer that things happen for a reason. But I’ll say I don’t like deep waters. I wouldn’t want to go deep-sea diving or anything like that.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

I’d say accomplishing my dream, and my family’s dream – my dad’s dream – of playing in the NBA. To me, that’s probably the biggest. For people like me, from Cameroon, that doesn’t really happen often.

Who is a man you admire?

My dad has obviously been the most important man in my life. I think of everything that he’s done and sacrificed for me to be here today.

Who is a woman you admire?

My mom. Easy one. Hard worker, and always holding the family down, doing everything. And now with my dad gone, she’s there for all of us.

Do you have a standout childhood memory?

My dad took my whole family to South Africa on vacation. That’s definitely my favourite childhood memory ever. It was my first time being on a plane, first time travelling. It was awesome.

What’s your greatest indulgence?

I probably spend the most money on travelling. Yeah, that’s my thing. I really don’t buy a lot of expensive stuff. But I do travel a lot.

You had a big trip this summer?

Yeah, I did Europe – Rome, France, Belgium, Austria. Also I did the Cayman Islands a little bit. And I went back home to Cameroon, too, so a good mix. If being with my family is my happiest moments, travelling would be second. It’s right up there. I want to travel to as many countries as I can, and I want to go with my family or a good friend.

What’s a trait you dislike in others?

I don’t like it when people say they will do something and then they don’t do it.

What’s a trait that you dislike in yourself?

I can be a little anti-social. But actually, I don’t think that I dislike that. Like being in the NBA and having so many eyes on you – once I’m out of that, I just want to be with family and friends. I don’t want to do much.

If not a pro basketball player, what occupation might you have pursued?

Pro soccer player for Real Madrid.

Which athlete has had the most influence on you?

I’d say growing up, it was Didier Drogba. He was one of my favourite players. I wanted to play soccer and he was the model for me.

Is there someone you’ve not met who you still want to meet?

I would say Ed Sheeran.

What is it you most dislike?

Cucumbers.

Really?

I don’t like pickles or cucumbers. Hate them.

What’s your greatest regret?

I don’t regret many things. I just live my life the way I feel like it should be lived and I take any opportunity and I just live with the results.

Who would be in your dream pick-up game?

What, basketball? I don’t even know.

You’d rather play soccer?

Oh yeah, yes with Cristiano Ronaldo, that would be awesome.

What frustrates you?

I like certain things done certain ways and if they’re not done that way, it frustrates me. Especially in my line of work, as a basketball player, my routine – when my routine is messed up, I really don’t like that.

Which basketball players have had the most influence on you?

I never really watched basketball before I started playing basketball. Once I got into the game, into the NBA, yeah, I loved my vets that I had: Kyle [Lowry], DeMar [DeRozan], Patrick Patterson. They were great vets and they definitely taught us a lot. Just watching them over the years, I learned so much. There were so many different personalities there and they all had different attributes that made them who they were, that were important to being pros. So I feel like I’ve got a little bit of all of those guys. What is this – my eighth year? You go around and you see things, and seeing those guys having a routine early on made me feel like I needed one.

What’s a personality trait you wish you possessed?

I don’t know. I like who I am. There’s not one I wish for. I feel like all the qualities that I have, I think are great. I think I’m a good person.

What’s the hardest thing in basketball?

It’s how consistently you’ve got to do things in the NBA. It’s like an everyday thing. It takes a toll on your body when you’re travelling. You have to take care of your body. For me, the goal is to be the best in March, April, May, June.

Is there a skill that was hardest to learn?

Shooting is always something that you’ve got to continue to work on. I feel like it would be, for me, the hardest thing, because I think in terms of athleticism and all those things, I feel I was gifted with those, they come naturally. But shooting is something I’ve really got to work on. Obviously though, you have to work on everything, always.

How would you describe this year’s team?

A lot of hard workers, people that want to continue to get better. We’ve got different personalities, guys that want to show what they’re made of, who want to show themselves.

What’s your relationship with your new coach?

It’s a good relationship.

So what do you think of him? What does he bring that’s different?

I think maybe, a little bit more communication. I just think he’s a really good person.

This is an interesting year for lots of reasons – you’ve heard all the talk. ‘Is Siakam going to sign an extension? This team is going to go as Pascal Siakam goes.’ How do you feel about all of that?

I just feel like this is a good opportunity. Obviously, I’ve got to continue to get better. We didn’t have the season that we wanted last year. This is an opportunity to improve. Everything is new, so we’ve all got to learn.