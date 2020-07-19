 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Raptors urging Americans living in Canada to vote in presidential election

Lori Ewing
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The team buses of the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors, with Black Lives Matter displayed on the sides, arrive at the Walt Disney World complex outside Orlando, Fla. on July 9, 2020.

TORONTO RAPTORS/Reuters

There are about 650,000 Americans living in Canada, and according to Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse “hardly any of them vote.”

When racial unrest erupted in the United States several weeks ago, NBA coaches and players quickly came together to brainstorm ideas to help in the fight against racial and social injustice.

One of the Raptors’ initiatives was a social media campaign to urge Americans living north of the border to vote in November’s U.S. presidential election.

Story continues below advertisement

“We thought we could use our platform with the Raptors and make awareness to it, and actually show people how simple it is (to register and vote), tell them what the website is, and kind of keep that message now,” Nurse said.

“Talk about me personally, I would have said when I was younger maybe that I didn’t know how to do (vote), didn’t like either candidate, didn’t think my vote counted enough, whatever, all those excuses – it’s time I think for everybody to exercise their right and we’re happy to help promote it.”

Nurse, who’s lived in four different countries – United States, Canada, England and Belgium – said he’s a typical example of people living abroad.

“I haven’t exercised my right to vote enough over the years. There’s no excuses any more, so get out there and show people how to do it and pave the way,” Nurse said.

The public service announcement, released Saturday night, features Raptors coaches and players directing Americans to the website FVAP.gov to register for an absentee ballot.

“It’s a simple process … and it gives you the opportunity to make your voice heard even when you’re living in Canada,” assistant coach Jim Sann tells viewers.

A major theme of the NBA restart has been about amplifying social and racial justice messages.

Story continues below advertisement

Nurse said police and voter reform were two of the main themes that have come out of player and coach discussions.

Three NBA teams – Atlanta, Detroit and Milwaukee – have offered their arenas as polling stations for the Nov. 3 election.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies