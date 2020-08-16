 Skip to main content
Baseball

Rays-Blue Jays game suspended because of rain, to resume on Sunday

Mike Haim
Buffalo, New York, United States
The Associated Press
Toronto Blue Jays grounds crew members roll out a tarp to protect the field from rain during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Toronto Blue Jays had their game against Tampa Bay suspended in the fourth inning because of rain Saturday night, a hazard of playing in their temporary outdoor home in Buffalo.

Play was called at Sahlen Field with the Blue Jays about to bat in the fourth inning and trailing 1-0. About two hours later, it became a suspended game.

The Rays and Blue Jays will resume at 1 p.m. Sunday and finish their nine-inning game. They will then play a seven-inning game, shortened from the regularly scheduled nine innings.

Toronto’s previous suspended home game occurred on Aug. 28, 1980, against Minnesota, when a day game was halted after 14 innings due to a 5 p.m. curfew at Exhibition Stadium, which was also a venue for concerts during the annual Canadian National Exhibition.

This was the Blue Jays’ first home weather delay since July 26, 2003, when sudden rain caused a 26-minute delay in a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre, which features a retractable roof and opened in 1989.

The Blue Jays have had six delays at Rogers Centre, four due to rain and once each due to bugs and fog. They have also had two pregame postponements in their current home due to unsafe roof conditions, with the last of those occurring in 2018.

Toronto is playing in Buffalo at the home of their Triple-A affiliate after the Canadian government banned the team for hosting games at Rogers Centre because of coronavirus concerns.

In the third inning, a patch of thunderstorms began developing in an area about 10 miles east of Sahlen Field. he storm steadily crept its way toward the ballpark as skies looked increasingly ominous and winds intensified.

The grounds crew had a discussion with the umpires and was told to place the tarp on the field. Torrential rain started within a minute of that decision.

Tampa Bay took its 1-0 lead on Austin Meadows’ home run in the third inning.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette throws to first for the out after fielding a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/The Associated Press

